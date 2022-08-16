

Commerce Minister opens ICAB in Rangpur

ICAB President Md. Shahadat Hossain, its Vice-President Fouzia Haque, Council Member Md Moniruzzaman and CEO Shubhasish Bose were present, among others, on the occasion, said a press release.

ICAB Regional Office in Rangpur is located at 10/1 Dhap Hazipara, Rangpur.

ICAB expects that students of different universities and colleges in Rangpur region will get the benefits of opening up the ICAB regional office for getting admission into Chartered Accountants (CA) education and can avail the academic and examination facilities.





