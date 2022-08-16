Video
Tuesday, 16 August, 2022
Commerce Minister opens ICAB in Rangpur

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Desk

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi inaugurated the Rangpur Regional Office of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) on Sunday.
ICAB President Md. Shahadat Hossain, its Vice-President Fouzia Haque, Council Member Md Moniruzzaman and CEO Shubhasish Bose were present, among others, on the occasion, said a press release.
ICAB Regional Office in Rangpur is located at 10/1 Dhap Hazipara, Rangpur.
ICAB expects that students of different universities and colleges in Rangpur region will get the benefits of opening up the ICAB regional office for getting admission into Chartered Accountants (CA) education and can avail the academic and examination facilities.


