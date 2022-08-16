Smartphone Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 launched

Xiaomi Thursday revealed its advanced foldable flagship smartphone, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2, at a new product launch event in Mainland China, alongside the highly-anticipated annual speech of Lei Jun, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Xiaomi.

Measuring just 5.4mm unfolded, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2, is a giant technological leap in the ultra-slim foldable smartphone space, offers a consistent viewing experience on both its inner and outer displays, says a press release.

It delivers an authentic Leica imagery experience and outstanding power efficiency with the latest Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform. In addition to Xiaomi MIX Fold 2, Xiaomi also announced Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, Redmi K50 Ultra, and a host of ecosystem products.

It is one of the thinnest foldable smartphones on the market with a folded body just 11.2mm thin-significantly slimmer than many other foldable devices. Both edges measure just only 5.4mm unfolded, offering a pleasant in-hand feel experience.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is equipped with a self-developed Micro Waterdrop Hinge which features a smaller bending radius, thinner screen modules, customized mini rotating hinge, and utilized an integrated solder-free precision process to create a carbon fiber double-wing floating panel.

Together, these highly integrated components reduced the number of parts to only 87, enabling a lighter and thinner hinge design than ever before.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 sports an inner folding design, with two AMOLED flagship screens of two different sizes on two respective sides. The outer display adopts a 21:9 classic ratio design, allowing for excellent compatibility with most applications and taking into account user experience when handling. The 6.56" display features Samsung E5 material, a resolution of 2520x1080, and supports 120Hz high refresh rate and P3 color gamut, with a brightness of up to 1000nit-giving it an edge over other common displays thanks to its outstanding user experience. On the inside Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 flaunts an 8.02" Samsung Eco OLED display.





