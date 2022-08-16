Video
OPPO ColorOS 12 wins communication design award

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Business Desk

OPPO ColorOS 12 has won four design awards at the Red Dot Award: Brands and Communication Design Awards for 2022, recognizing the pioneering design of its operations system ColorOS12 with OPPO SANS Fonts, O Relax app, OMOJI, and the Two-Finger Split Screen function.
OPPO SANS is a universal typeface designed by OPPO that covers 21 countries for 11 types of language. The visual optimization ranges from the font's structure to its glyphs. Subtle optimization like simplifying strokes is also making the overall shape of the font more concise and elegant, says a press release.
These updates establish a technology presence and allow it to strengthen its legibility in a variety of screen displays in different products.
O Relax is the OPPO's digital wellbeing application that offers comforting music tracks and ambient nature and city sound to relax your mind. Its key feature Sounds of the City, inspired by specific locations in different cities, offer users high-quality ambiance sounds recorded from locations around the globe including Reykjavik, Beijing, and Tokyo.
Each presented in the distinctive sound range from lively sounds such as energetic train and pavement sounds of a city to calming and quiet sounds like wind and rain, such an audible world can enable users to immerse themself in a calming experience.
OMOJI from ColorOS 12 is supported by OPPO's industry-leading Face Capture algorithm, With the high precision models of expression that is built upon 52 core facial expression together with 200+ stylistic elements, users are able to customize unique emoji that fits their personal style.










