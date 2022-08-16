

Robi champion in Absolute Corporate Football Carnival

In the group stage matches, Robi beat Chevron by 6-0, IIDFC 2-0, Bengal Commercial Bank 5-2 and lost to United Group by 0-3. In the quarter final Robi beat JTI by 3-0. Robi reached the final beating Grameenphone by 4-2 in the semi-final, says a press release.

In the final, Shakib from Robi and Raju from United Group scored in each half. In the tiebreaker, Shaffy and Asif scored for Robi while Sohel from United Group scored the solitary goal. Shakib Ahmed of Robi has been named the Player of the Tournament. The tournament was organized by event management company, RD Sports.























