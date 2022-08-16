Technology officers’ hackathon 2022 kicks off

The third edition of CTO Forum Innovation Hackathon involving chief technology officers of software firms, has started to take the innovation and creativity of the youths of the country in the development of sustainable technology to an international level for the national interest.

To make the event a success, the national organization of information technologists started the registration for the hackathon of national level following a press conference at Karwanbazar Software Technology Park on Saturday.

This event will start from September 1 in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Rajshahi divisions simultaneously in hybrid model to explore innovative ideas. The intending participants have to register online to take this glorious opportunity to earn a hundred thousand taka by submitting sustainable ideas to solve national problems.

Until August 31, any Bangladeshi citizen from higher secondary to above can register from CTO Forum Bangladesh website (portal.ctoforumbd.org/innovation-hackathon-2022).

CTO Forum President Tapan Kanti Sarkar said at a press conference about the hackathon that Bangladesh is in the Golden Dividend era, and if these young people can be properly utilized and their innovative ideas can be properly nursed, then the Digital Bangladesh will come to reality.

So, he urged them to bring forward their ideas without delay and participate in this innovation hackathon to ensure the implementation of these ideas.

It was informed in the press conference that the title sponsor of innovation hackathon 2022 is Hyundai brand of Fair Technologies. Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority and Aspire to Innovate (a2i) and BASIS have partnered in the hackathon. The best innovative team will be selected through the physical demonstration on October 8 and the final competition on October 22.



















