Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 2:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Technology officers’ hackathon 2022 kicks off

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

The third edition of CTO Forum Innovation Hackathon involving chief technology officers of software firms, has started to take the innovation and creativity of the youths of the country in the development of sustainable technology to an international level for the national interest.
To make the event a success, the national organization of information technologists started the registration for the hackathon of national level following a press conference at Karwanbazar Software Technology Park on Saturday.
This event will start from September 1 in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Rajshahi divisions simultaneously in hybrid model to explore innovative ideas. The intending participants have to register online to take this glorious opportunity to earn a hundred thousand taka by submitting sustainable ideas to solve national problems.
Until August 31, any Bangladeshi citizen from higher secondary to above can register from CTO Forum Bangladesh website (portal.ctoforumbd.org/innovation-hackathon-2022).
CTO Forum President Tapan Kanti Sarkar said at a press conference about the hackathon that Bangladesh is in the Golden Dividend era, and if these young people can be properly utilized and their innovative ideas can be properly nursed, then the Digital Bangladesh will come to reality.
So, he urged them to bring forward their ideas without delay and  participate in this innovation hackathon to ensure the implementation of these ideas.
It was informed in the press conference that the title sponsor of innovation hackathon 2022 is Hyundai brand of Fair Technologies. Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority and Aspire to Innovate (a2i) and BASIS have partnered in the hackathon. The best innovative team will be selected through the physical demonstration on October 8 and the final competition on October 22.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
DBBL ATMs booths to remain close for 30 hrs this week-end
BB revises cluster credit guidelines to boost small trades
Refiners seek to hike sugar prices amid soaring import costs
UNICEF seeks $233.6m for maintain life-saving services in BD
‘Our economy is not that bad to be panicked’
Business Events
Youth Leadership Center holds career expo in Dhaka


Latest News
Bangabandhu's killer Noor Chowdhury to be brought back soon: Law Minister
PM mourns deaths of Chawkbazar fire incident
Natore college teacher's death: Husband sent to jail
UK approves an updated Moderna vaccine which targets Omicron variant
Accept tea workers' logical demand for pay hike: GM Quader
Man held with gold at Dhaka airport
National Mourning Day observed with due solemnity
Russia vows to expand relations with North Korea
BNP is byproduct of Bangabandhu killing: Hasan
PM mourns death of five by falling BRT girder
Most Read News
A rescue worker operates on the site of a retail market in the Armenian capital
Bangladesh’s role in promoting human rights
Dengue: 116 more patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
75th anniversary of partition and its impact on Bengalis
Electrical fire kills 41 in Cairo Coptic church
New Zealand bowler Henry ruled out of West Indies tour
Russia, North Korea will expand bilateral relations
The most barbaric chapter in the history of Bangladesh
A great tragedy in the world’s political history
Modi: India aims to become developed nation in 25 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft