Stuttering China recovery weighs on Asian markets

HONG KONG, Aug 15: Asian markets mostly rose Monday as investors cheered signs of cooling US inflation but optimism was dampened by data showing China's economic recovery stuttering under Covid-19 restrictions and a slumping property sector.

China's central bank slashed key interest rates in a surprise move Monday as a raft of data showed weakness in the world's second-largest economy.

The figures showed China's industrial production and retail sales growth for July came in lower than expected. Industrial production was up 3.8 percent year-on-year, but down from 3.9 percent in June and well below analysts' forecasts.

"The risk of stagflation in the world economy is rising, and the foundation for domestic economic recovery is not yet solid," China's National Bureau of Statistics warned.

Beijing's rigid adherence to a zero-Covid strategy has held back economic recovery as snap lockdowns and long quarantines batter business activity and a recovery in consumption.

"July's economic data is very alarming," Raymond Yeung, Greater China economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, told Bloomberg. -AFP























