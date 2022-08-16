Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 2:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

GIZ holds training on sustainable financing in Sylhet

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Desk

GIZ holds training on sustainable financing in Sylhet

GIZ holds training on sustainable financing in Sylhet

GIZ Bangladesh organised a Sustainable finance training programme for 30 bankers of Sylhet, so they support the mobilization of climate and environment-friendly investment from the private sector.
The training titled "Sustainable Finance for Sustainability: Challenges and Opportunities" was jointly arranged by Sustainable Finance Department (SFD), Bangladesh Bank and GIZ BD at Rose View Hotel, Sylhet recently.
The Improved Coordination of International Climate Finance (ICICF) project, implemented by GIZ Bangladesh, on behalf of the German Federal Government, is partnering with SFD to organise a series of training on sustainable finance in five out of eight divisions of Bangladesh.
On 12 August, an awareness-raising event was held for more than 50 business leaders and entrepreneurs of Sylhet, who are interested in sustainable financing and investments. This event was also held at Rose View Hotel, Sylhet. Titled "Sustainable Finance for Sustainability: Challenges and Opportunities for the Private Sector", the bankers and private sector participants engaged in in-depth discussions with Bangladesh Bank officials on how to easily access the low-cost funding options for sustainable businesses and initiatives.
Khondkar Morshed Millat, Director, Sustainable Finance Department, Bangladesh Bank inaugurated the training programme while Dr Firdaus Ara Hussain, Principal Advisor, ICICF Project, welcomed the participants at the event.
Technical sessions of the training were conducted by Amitabh Chakraborty- Additional Director, Delwar Hossain- Joint Director, Md Arifiul Kabir- Deputy Director from the SFD  of Bangladesh Bank. The speakers covered different important areas such as sustainable finance reporting, screening of sustainable financing proposals, green refinance schemes, utilisation of refinancing products, sustainable financing options offered by Bangladesh Bank and low-cost funding alternatives for green investments. The programme was moderated by Prof. Dr S M Ahsan Habib, Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM).
Millat in his speech said, There are no alternatives to sustainable financing now. The target for the banks for sustainable and green investment will increase in the coming years. He also conducted a training session on the Sustainable Finance Policy. In her opening speech, Dr Firdaus Ara emphasized the importance of accessing additional climate finance from external sources due to the increasing effect of climate change on the country. Bangladesh's internal resources will not be enough to meet the increasing demand for finance for mitigating the effects of climate change. So, the capacities of the stakeholders to access international financing need to be enhanced.
Mohammad Mamunul Hoque, the Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank's Sylhet office was present as Chief Guest and distributed certificates among the participants of the training. Encouraging the bankers to promote sustainable finance among their clients in Sylhet, he also emphasized on the need of similar trainings in the future for the bankers of Sylhet.
The Improved Coordination of International Climate Finance (ICICF) project, works closely with the Bangladesh Government to support the nation to access international climate finance and mobilise finance from the public and private sectors to address the disastrous impact of climate change.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
DBBL ATMs booths to remain close for 30 hrs this week-end
BB revises cluster credit guidelines to boost small trades
Refiners seek to hike sugar prices amid soaring import costs
UNICEF seeks $233.6m for maintain life-saving services in BD
‘Our economy is not that bad to be panicked’
Business Events
Youth Leadership Center holds career expo in Dhaka


Latest News
Bangabandhu's killer Noor Chowdhury to be brought back soon: Law Minister
PM mourns deaths of Chawkbazar fire incident
Natore college teacher's death: Husband sent to jail
UK approves an updated Moderna vaccine which targets Omicron variant
Accept tea workers' logical demand for pay hike: GM Quader
Man held with gold at Dhaka airport
National Mourning Day observed with due solemnity
Russia vows to expand relations with North Korea
BNP is byproduct of Bangabandhu killing: Hasan
PM mourns death of five by falling BRT girder
Most Read News
A rescue worker operates on the site of a retail market in the Armenian capital
Bangladesh’s role in promoting human rights
Dengue: 116 more patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
75th anniversary of partition and its impact on Bengalis
Electrical fire kills 41 in Cairo Coptic church
New Zealand bowler Henry ruled out of West Indies tour
Russia, North Korea will expand bilateral relations
The most barbaric chapter in the history of Bangladesh
A great tragedy in the world’s political history
Modi: India aims to become developed nation in 25 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft