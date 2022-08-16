Razzaque warns of tougher action for fertilizer price hike

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque warned of tougher action against those people who will be found selling fertilizer in exorbitant price compare to the price fixed by the government as the country has substantial stock of fertilizer.

"Directives have already been given to the concerned field level officials to strictly monitor that none can sale fertilizer in excessive price...If any allegation found then strict punitive action would be taken," he said.

The minister said this while exchanging views with journalists on contemporary affairs at his secretariat office on Sunday.

"The country has enough stock of all kinds of fertilizer including Urea, TSP, DAP and MoP," he said, adding that the concerned officials must keep vigilance that none can create artificial fertilizer crisis anywhere in the country.

Dr Razzaque, said recent fuel price hike would not create any impact on fertilizer price, adding: "Even the production would not hamper and the price of agro-commodity will soar."

Responding to a query, the agriculture minister said: "The government is trying exclusively to reduce the hardship of the people," adding that the price of food stuffs, fertilizer, oil and gas has soared exorbitantly resulting in various global reasons including ongoing pandemic and war between Ukraine and Russia.

As part of minimizing people's hardship, Dr Razzaque said the government will distribute rice to 50 lakh families at a cost of Taka 15 per kilogram. Moreover, different social safety net programmes will be strengthened. -BSS

















