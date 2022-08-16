BB caps selling and buying rate of dollar at Tk 1

The gap between buying and selling rates of dollar against Bangladesh currency will be a maximum of Tk 1 and all banks have been asked to follow, according to two officials of the central bank.

The development came as the dollar-taka exchange rates set a new record in the so-called kerb market.

Bangladesh Bank took the decision in a meeting with foreign exchange dealers and bankers on Sunday amid a lingering crisis over the supply of the dollar.

"All banks will follow the ceiling," said Bangladesh Bank spokesman Serajul Islam. The central bank will monitor the trading of foreign currency in an effort to ensure dollar supply.

Bangladesh Bank increased surveillance over the open market and banks in an effort to stay on top of the spiking dollar exchange rate. It has punished errant bankers and merchants.

But the crackdown seems to have no effect on the market, at least for now, as the price of the greenback continued to rise in the open market.

The clampdown has stoked fears among unlicenced traders. The dollar shortage put an unofficial limit on the size of transactions by the authorised companies and banks.

Despite the ongoing efforts, dollar price has risen in the span of a few days. In May, it was sold at Tk 102 before falling to Tk 98-99 and settling for some time.

But show-cause notices to dozens of money exchange companies and cases against at least 11 others stirred up the open market.

The Bangladesh Bank also ordered the removal of chiefs of treasury departments of five local and one foreign bank for "making extra profit in treasury operations".

Md Mosharraf Hossain, managing director of Meximco Money Exchange in Dhaka's Paltan, said since the beginning of Bangladesh Bank's crackdown on the currency exchangers for allegedly manipulating the exchange rate, they have been strictly following the protocol for selling US dollars.

"For example, if one out of 10 people come with their passports to buy dollars, we're only selling it to the person with the passport with endorsement certification and refusing to sell to other nine," he said.

"We're in dire shortage of dollars. Whenever we get some, we sell some. The rate at noon today [Sunday] was Tk 115 and in the afternoon it was Tk 114.5." Last Wednesday, the dollar was sold at Tk 119 in the open market."

Mosharraf, however, indicated that unauthorised foreign exchange dealers have been selling the US dollar at a different rate.

He said tourists coming from abroad are more inclined to sell US dollars in their possession to unauthorised dealers as they offer higher rate.

Since Thursday, a per son has been looking to buy at least $600 as he was planning to make a trip to India with his friend. But they could not buy a single dollar from banks or authorised dealers for shortage of dollars.

"We approached a scalper who asked Tk 121 per dollar on Saturday and asked for Tk 124 on Sunday. We bought $250 from him at that rate at the end. "Banks won't sell you dollars unless you know someone there," he said. "The supply of dollars is seriously low. Its price in kerb market is pretty high. Foreign exchange reserves in Bangladesh slipped to $39.67 billion as on Jul 20 from $45.51 billion a year earlier precipitating a crisis outlook. The government has imposed restrictions on unnecessary use of dollar.

