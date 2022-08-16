CSE awards 20 stock brokers

Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) has awarded 20 best performing stock brokers and dealers based on their turnovers in fiscal year 2021-22.

The winners were selected in two categories -- dealer category and broker category.

The award-winning firms in 'dealer category' are Galaxy capital, LankaBangla Securities, Prudential Capital, Sohel Securities, Islami Bank Securities, Eastern Shares & Securities, EBL Securities, NBL Securities, RAK Securities and Far East Shares and Securities.

The firms which have been awarded in 'broker category' are LankaBangla Securities, Be Rich, Kabir Securities, Multi Securities and Services, Meenhar Securities, Eastern Shares & Securities, ICB Trading Company, Island Securities, EBL Securities, and Mona Financial Consultancy & Securities.

Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam attended the award giving ceremony as the chief guest on Thursday.

In his speech, Prof Shibli said the capital market's contribution to GDP would be enhanced through diversification of the market.

Only the development of the equity market will not ensure the development of the capital market, he said, adding that the trading in treasury bonds would resume soon.



















