Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 2:22 AM
Home Business

BEPZA, EPZs observe National Mourning Day

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) has observed the National Mourning Day with due respect and solemnity. Members and high officials of BEPZA led by the Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, placed wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahmanat Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 on August 15, Monday morning on behalf of BEPZA, says a press release.
After that, the Executive Chairman of BEPZA along with high officials placed wreath at the mural of great architecture of independence and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the BEPZA Complex premises. Early in the morning, BEPZA kept national flag half-mast at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka.
Remembering the day, BEPZA organized a discussion meeting, documentary film show and Doa Mahfil at the BEPZA Executive Office. In the discussion meeting, life and political activities of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu was discussed in details and screening a documentary film created on his life and works.
BEPZA Executive Chairman along with Member (Investment Promotion), Executive Director (Administration), Executive Director (Public Relations) and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) spoke in the discussion meeting. Member (Engineering), Member (Finance), Executive Directors, all Departmental Heads including all level employees of BEPZA were present during this time. Later on, employees of all levels attended a Doa Mahfil after Zohr prayer.
Simultaneously, eight EPZs under BEPZA located at different areas of the country i.e. Chattogram, Dhaka, Cumilla, Ishwardi, Mongla, Uttara, Adamjee, Karnaphuli EPZ and BEPZA Economic Zone observed the day with due respect. The Zones kept the national flag half-mast on 15 August. They also arranged discussion meeting, screened documentary film and offered Doa at the EPZs' mosques. BEPZA Public School and Colleges operated by EPZs also observed the day in a befitting manner including essay and painting competition on Bangabandhu.







