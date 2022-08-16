9 banks suffer from Tk 13,219cr in provision shortfall

Nine banks suffered from Tk 13,219 crore in provision shortfall at the end of June 2022 as the banks' capacity to maintain provision against defaulted loans deteriorated.

Although the overall provision shortfall of some banks is quite high against requirement some other banks maintain additional provision. AT the end the overall shortfall settled at Tk 13,219.81 crore at June-end quarter of 2022 down from Tk 14,746 crore at the March-end quarter of 2022.

Of the banks which suffered provision shortfall in private sector National Bank suffered the highest, Tk 7,115.9 crore shortfall at the end of June 2022 as its financial base deteriorated due to a massive increase in non-performing loans in the past one year.

Scam-hit state-owned bank BASIC Bank suffered the second highest provision shortfall of Tk 4,441.54 crore followed by Agrani Bank at Tk 2,973.22 crore.

Apart from the three banks, Rupali Bnak suffered shortfall of Tk 2,962.1 crore, Janata Bank Tk 640.5 crore, Bangladesh Commerce Bank Tk 343.82 crore, Mutual Trust Bank Tk 213.94 crore, Southeast Bank Tk 102.96 crore and Standard Bank Tk 138.37 crore in provision at the end of June 2022.

Banks have to keep 0.50 per cent to 5 per cent of their operating profit in provisioning against general category loans, 20 per cent against classified loans of substandard category, and 50 per cent against classified loans of doubtful category.

They have to set aside 100 per cent of classified loans of bad or loss category from the profits as provisioning.

High default loans, also known as non-performing loans (NBL) in the banking sector, were a major reason for the nine banks' failure to keep adequate provision at the end of June, BB officials said.

The volume of defaulted loans in the financial sector soared to Tk 1,25,257 crore at the end of June 2022 though there was a regulatory restriction in place on downgrading loans.

The total loan disbursement was Tk 13,98,592 crore at the end of June while 8.96 per cent of the total loan disbursed became classified.





































