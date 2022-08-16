Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 2:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

9 banks suffer from Tk 13,219cr in provision shortfall

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Correspondent

Nine banks suffered from Tk 13,219 crore in provision shortfall at the end of June 2022 as the banks' capacity to maintain provision against defaulted loans deteriorated.
Although the overall provision shortfall of some banks is quite high against requirement some other banks maintain additional provision. AT the end the overall shortfall settled at Tk 13,219.81 crore at June-end quarter of 2022 down from Tk 14,746 crore at the March-end quarter of 2022.
Of the banks which suffered provision shortfall in private sector National Bank suffered the highest, Tk 7,115.9 crore shortfall at the end of June 2022 as its financial base deteriorated due to a massive increase in non-performing loans in the past one year.
Scam-hit state-owned bank BASIC Bank suffered the second highest provision shortfall of Tk 4,441.54 crore followed by Agrani Bank at Tk 2,973.22 crore.
Apart from the three banks, Rupali Bnak suffered shortfall of Tk 2,962.1 crore, Janata Bank Tk 640.5 crore, Bangladesh Commerce Bank Tk 343.82 crore, Mutual Trust Bank Tk 213.94 crore, Southeast Bank Tk 102.96 crore and Standard Bank Tk 138.37 crore in provision at the end of June 2022.
Banks have to keep 0.50 per cent to 5 per cent of their operating profit in provisioning against general category loans, 20 per cent against classified loans of substandard category, and 50 per cent against classified loans of doubtful category.
They have to set aside 100 per cent of classified loans of bad or loss category from the profits as provisioning.
High default loans, also known as non-performing loans (NBL) in the banking sector, were a major reason for the nine banks' failure to keep adequate provision at the end of June, BB officials said.
The volume of defaulted loans in the financial sector soared to Tk 1,25,257 crore at the end of June 2022 though there was a regulatory restriction in place on downgrading loans.
The total loan disbursement was Tk 13,98,592 crore at the end of June while 8.96 per cent of the total loan disbursed became classified.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
DBBL ATMs booths to remain close for 30 hrs this week-end
BB revises cluster credit guidelines to boost small trades
Refiners seek to hike sugar prices amid soaring import costs
UNICEF seeks $233.6m for maintain life-saving services in BD
‘Our economy is not that bad to be panicked’
Business Events
Youth Leadership Center holds career expo in Dhaka


Latest News
Bangabandhu's killer Noor Chowdhury to be brought back soon: Law Minister
PM mourns deaths of Chawkbazar fire incident
Natore college teacher's death: Husband sent to jail
UK approves an updated Moderna vaccine which targets Omicron variant
Accept tea workers' logical demand for pay hike: GM Quader
Man held with gold at Dhaka airport
National Mourning Day observed with due solemnity
Russia vows to expand relations with North Korea
BNP is byproduct of Bangabandhu killing: Hasan
PM mourns death of five by falling BRT girder
Most Read News
A rescue worker operates on the site of a retail market in the Armenian capital
Bangladesh’s role in promoting human rights
Dengue: 116 more patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
75th anniversary of partition and its impact on Bengalis
Electrical fire kills 41 in Cairo Coptic church
New Zealand bowler Henry ruled out of West Indies tour
Russia, North Korea will expand bilateral relations
The most barbaric chapter in the history of Bangladesh
A great tragedy in the world’s political history
Modi: India aims to become developed nation in 25 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft