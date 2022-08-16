Video
Tk 730b laundered annually thru gold smuggling: BAJUS

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (BAJUS) on Saturday urged the government to strengthen drives against gold smuggling at a time when Tk730 billion is laundered annually through gold smuggling.
"In a recent assessment, we found that gold worth of Tk2 billion is being smuggled into the country every day. So, smuggling of gold causes money laundering of Tk730 billion annually," Enamul Haque Khan Dolan, Chairman of  BAJUS Standing Committee on Anti-Smuggling and Law Enforcement, told a press briefing at its head office in city on Saturday.
BAJUS Vice-Chairman of the anti-smuggling committee Bidhan Malakar, Member Secretary Ikbal Uddin, and members Swapan Chandra Karmakar, Bikash Ghosh, Nazrul Islam and Babul Rahman were present.  The BAJUS leader claimed that the money laundering through gold smuggling by a group of greedy businessmen has created negative impact on the country's foreign currency reserve.
BAJUS President Sayem Sobhan Anvir, requested Bangladesh Bank and National Board of Revenue (NBR) to make an assessment on economic impact of the money being laundered through gold smuggling.
Enamul Haque said BAJUS is conducting research to find out the actual demand and supply of gold industry of Bangladesh as there is no official data available now. The trade body also urged businessmen to sell jewelry with hallmark to protect the industry from fake gold.


