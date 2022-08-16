Video
Remitters' festival to be held in Sharjah Sept 16-18

Published : Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Business Correspondent

The three-day "Remitters' Festival", to be  organized by an advertising and       event management company "Idea Gallery", on September 16-18, 2022 at the Expo Centre in Sharjah in the UAE.
The festival is an annual event to promote remittance through official channel and motivate fellow NRBs to contribute to boosting national foreign reserve.
Planning Minister MA Mannan is expected to be present at the event as chief guest while Ambassador of Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Abu Zafar will attend as special guest, said a press release.
Besides, Consulate General of Bangladesh to the UAE BM Jamal Hossain will  be present as the guest of honour. The release said the Consulate General of Bangladesh in Dubai and Northern Emirates has joined hands with Idea Gallery to promote "Increase remittance inflow through legal channel".
Remitters' Festival or Probashi Utsab is basically a gathering of all level non-resident Bangladeshis residing in the UAE. Organisers create festive mood to promote about remittance, benefits of sending money using official channels. Event contents are creatively set to attract fellow NRBs. They participate in month-long side by side events and proceed towards the main event.
This year's event will feature bank bazaar, stakeholders meeting (Sharjah, Ras Al Khaima, Abu Dhabi), traditional pitha competition, folk fest, remitters' award etc.


