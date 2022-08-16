Traders creating artificial crisis of onion in domestic market  

Traders are competing to increase prices of daily commodities. They have increased onion price by Tk 10 to Tk 15 per kg after rice, pulses and eggs in recent weeks.

Traders say onion import is less than the demand. On the other hand, the cost of transportation has increased due to increase in fuel prices contributing to growing increasing onion price.

Buyers are at dire straight due to sudden increase in prices of essentials because of limited income. Their salary or income from other sources is not increasing. How shall we survive? It is very difficult to run families, they say.

While visiting different kitchen market in the city this correspondent found good quality local onions are selling in retail shops at Tk 55 to Tk 60 per kg. Medium quality is selling at Tk 50 to Tk 55 per kg. Two days ago, these were sold at least Tk 10 lower.

Abdus Samad, a businessman in Mohakhali kitchen market, told the Daily observer, he bought medium quality onions at Tk 51 to Tk 52 per kg and adding to transport cost he is selling at Tk 55.' Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) data shows, local onion is being sold at Tk 50 per kg.

A trader at Karwan Bazar said import of onion has decreased due to an increase in dollar price. But taking this advantage, big businessmen are stockpiling and creating artificial crisis and raising prices. Increase in fuel price has also increased transportation cost to add to commodity prices.

Haji Ansar, a businessman in Shyambazar, said he is selling local onion at wholesale at Tk 40 to Tk 42 per kg up from Tk Tk 38 to Tk 40 earlier. They are selling imported onion at Tk 35 to Tk 38 up from Tk 34 to Tk 35 two days ago. He said there is no possibility of further increase.

Ferdous Rahman, a wholesale onion trader in Karwar Bazar kitchen market, said although import from India is normal, the price of onion has suddenly increased. He said he said onion is increasing due to rising dollar price.

President of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) Golam Rahman told the Daily observer, "It is unreasonable to see an increase in onion prices after a few days. Last year, the excuse was shortage of local onions, this year traders say import shortage, dollar crisis etc.

Mozammel Hossain, an onion trader at Hili land port, said that the import of onions from India is continuing through the port to meet the demand of onions in Bangladesh market. But we are in trouble with volatility in price of dollar.

Sohrab Hossain, public relations officer of Hili land port, said 378 tonnes of onions were imported in 13 trucks through the port on Wednesday, August 10, after a one-day public holiday on the occasion of Ashura. 1,198 tonnes of onions were imported through the port in 39 trucks.










