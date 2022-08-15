Video
Monday, 15 August, 2022, 1:41 PM
BGIC achieves ‘AA +’ Rating

Published : Monday, 15 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 278
Business Desk

Argus Credit Rating Services Ltd (ACRSL) has determined the credit rating of Bangladesh General Insurance Company Ltd. (BGIC), the First Non-Life Insurance Company in the private sector in Bangladesh. BGIC has Achieved 'AA +' Rating in the Long Term and in the Short Term 'ST-2', says a press release.
The rating was determined in the light of the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December, 2021 and the Unaudited Financial Statements up to 30 June, 2022 and other relevant information. Bangladesh General Insurance Company Ltd. was listed as Non-Life Insurance Company on the Stock Exchanges of Bangladesh from 1989.


