Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 August, 2022, 1:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD rice imports to resume with lower tariff: USDA

Published : Monday, 15 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 293
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh is expected to import rice in large quantities for the next few months, more than doubling the 2022 estimate to 650,000 tonnes this month. On June 23, the government of Bangladesh reduced the import tariff on rice from 62.5 percent to 25.0 percent, in effect until October 31, 2022. The government is actively allocating import permits to private importers, according to United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Rice is a staple food in Bangladesh and the country is largely self-sufficient in most years. Despite being the third largest rice producer globally, Bangladesh imports sporadically and can have a significant impact on global rice trade.
The government adjusts the tariffs to spur imports to help keep domestic prices affordable when crops are smaller. The recent cut in the tariff rate is to help lower rising domestic prices due to a smaller forecast 2022/23 crop and high transportation costs that have contributed to inflation.
In past years, Bangladesh has similarly lowered tariff rates to offset smaller crops. For example, during January to April and August to October 2021, the Bangladesh government reduced tariff rates to 25 percent, resulting in nearly 2.7 million tons of imports. The main supplier was India due to competitive prices and abundant supplies.
Bangladesh is again expected to import from India during the time of the reduced tariffs. Wholesale rice is currently $570/tonne in Bangladesh compared to $335/tonne for rice from India. With the 25 percent tariff, India rice would be entering the country at $419/tonne, much lower than Bangladesh's domestic rice prices.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Special OMS for rice from Sept 1
Credit card spending soars with rising living costs: BB
BGIC achieves ‘AA +’ Rating
BD rice imports to resume with lower tariff: USDA
Nuclear medicine, science inst to be set up in 5 hospitals
Bank to process Russian oil transit payment to central Europe
S Korea’s Yoon pardons Samsung’s Jay Y Lee to counter economic crisis
As hilsa catch declining, Bagerhat fishers stare at penury


Latest News
Modi: India aims to become developed nation in 25 yrs
Fire at Chawkbazar polythene factory, 10 units working
PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
No one wins match where two coaches shown red
Siblings electrocuted while hoisting flag on mourning day
76th Independence Day of India celebrated in Dhaka
Man killed as auto-rickshaw overturns in Narayanganj
Dhaka-M'singh route train services resume after 11hrs
Drug peddler held with liquor in Joypurhat
Bus helper electrocuted in Barishal
Most Read News
Ukraine war diverts attention from hunger: Pope
Rushdie off ventilator, able to talk
North Korea criticises UN chief over denuclearisation call
Scars of War
Sunak: Rushdie attack a 'wake-up call' on Iran
Salman Rushdie suspected attacker charged with attempted murder
Electrical fire kills 41 in Cairo Coptic church
Jubo League member found dead in Natore
LGED Chief Engineer Sheikh Mohammad Mohsin
Taiwan: A bone of contention
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft