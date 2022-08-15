BD rice imports to resume with lower tariff: USDA

Bangladesh is expected to import rice in large quantities for the next few months, more than doubling the 2022 estimate to 650,000 tonnes this month. On June 23, the government of Bangladesh reduced the import tariff on rice from 62.5 percent to 25.0 percent, in effect until October 31, 2022. The government is actively allocating import permits to private importers, according to United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Rice is a staple food in Bangladesh and the country is largely self-sufficient in most years. Despite being the third largest rice producer globally, Bangladesh imports sporadically and can have a significant impact on global rice trade.

The government adjusts the tariffs to spur imports to help keep domestic prices affordable when crops are smaller. The recent cut in the tariff rate is to help lower rising domestic prices due to a smaller forecast 2022/23 crop and high transportation costs that have contributed to inflation.

In past years, Bangladesh has similarly lowered tariff rates to offset smaller crops. For example, during January to April and August to October 2021, the Bangladesh government reduced tariff rates to 25 percent, resulting in nearly 2.7 million tons of imports. The main supplier was India due to competitive prices and abundant supplies.

Bangladesh is again expected to import from India during the time of the reduced tariffs. Wholesale rice is currently $570/tonne in Bangladesh compared to $335/tonne for rice from India. With the 25 percent tariff, India rice would be entering the country at $419/tonne, much lower than Bangladesh's domestic rice prices.

















