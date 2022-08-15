Nuclear medicine, science inst to be set up in 5 hospitals

The government has taken a project to strengthen five Nuclear Medicine and allied Sciences (INMAS) Institutes. The capacity building project includes nuclear medicine institutes with hospitals at Mitford, Comilla, Faridpur, Barisal and Bogura government hospitals.

The project proposals have already been sent to the Planning Commission at a cost of Tk 214.79 crore It will develop the infrastructure and purchase nuclear diagnostic and treatment equipment. The project is timely one as various incurable diseases such as cancer are growing that demand nuclear medicine.

Stakeholders hope that common people in the five districts will get the latest nuclear medical services at minimum cost.

The project proposals include buying 103 advanced nuclear machinery and other equipment, purchase of 628 local machineries and other equipment, procurement of 769 piece of furniture, purchase of electrical equipment. Apart from this, the project money will be spent on the rental of three vehicles.

Nasima Begum, a member of the Planning Commission said the enhanced structural capacity of the institutes will provide nuclear treatment services to patient. It will particularly provide various types of diagnosis and treatment services.

According to sources, a meeting of Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) discussed the projects on April 13 this year after receiving the proposal from the Ministry of Science and Technology. The project has been recommended to be presented in the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission will implement it by June 2025.

According to the project proposal, nuclear medicine is most effective modern medical method. Through this treatment method, it is possible to identify the details of various complex diseases at the very beginning of the disease.

In addition to the diagnosis of the diseases using nuclear medicine, radio isotopes are used to treat thyroid cancer and other thyroid related diseases. Because of accurate diagnose, people taking up this treatment method will increase significantly in future.

Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission has been providing nuclear medicine services for more than 50 years along with various research activities. The scope of this medical service has been extended by establishing INMAS in government medical college and hospitals in different parts of the country to provide low cost nuclear medical services to general public.

The installed in-masses can detect cancer, coronary artery disease, brain disorders through PET scan, liver, gall bladder, kidney disease, uterine and ovarian disease, thyroid, breast and other small organs examination. BMD machine is used to diagnose osteoporosis and measure the extent of improvement after treatment. The facility also offers thyroid cancer treatment.















