AL for probe body to identify masterminds of Mujib killing

August 15 is the most ignominious chapter of the Bangali nation. Some misguided black sheep of this soil killed Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bangali ever and an incomparable leader of all time, along with most of his family members on this day in 1975.

The nation observes the day as National Mourning Day. This year the nation is going to observe the 47th death anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and

'National Mourning Day'.

The ruling Awami League (AL) demanded to form an inquiry commission to identify the masterminds and bring them to justice and posthumous trial of BNP founder Major General Ziaur Rahman for giving political shelter and rehabilitation to the killers of Bangabandhu and his family members.

While talking to the Daily Observer the senior AL leaders on Sunday expressed their expectations and they identified the day August 15 in 1975 as a day of betrayal in the history of Bengali nation.

At the same time, Bangladesh Awami Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, elder son of Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni who is one of the martyrs of August 15, also demanded Ziaur Rahman's posthumous trial regarding the August carnage.

Senior leader and AL's Advisory Council member Amir Hossain Amu said, "Now it is the demand of the time to form a commission to identify the masterminds and conspirators behind the killing of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members."

Amu demanded to bring those who made the blueprint of Bangabandhu's assassination to face justice.

"Bangabandhu was a victim of domestic and international conspiracies to bring Bangladesh back to the ideology of Pakistan. They need to be judged to expose those conspirators to the next generation," he added.

Amu also said, "Who were the beneficiaries after the assassination of Bangabandhu? Who did the conspiracy? The rule of Zia and Moshtaq clears it up. That conspiracy still exists. The conspirators of Bangabandhu killing have repeatedly tried to kill Sheikh Hasina."

Regarding the formation of a commission, while speaking at a function on Saturday Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq said, "The formation of the commission to find the conspirators behind the assassination of the Bangabandhu and his family members on August 15 in 1975 will be finalised by the end of this year."

The outline for the commission has already been prepared, he informed.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim also claimed BNP's trial for killing Bangabandhu and his family, sponsoring those involved in the subsequent killings and rehabilitating them in politics.

Nasim said, "Ziaur Rahman was involved in the assassination of Bangabandhu. He later formed a political party called BNP by nurturing the murderers and anti-independence activists politically. The BNP has to be judged to erase this scandalous chapter of the country's history."

"Ziaur Rahman patronized the killers and rehabilitated them. Bangabandhu's assassins later declared in the local and international media that 'we have killed Bangabandhu, no one has the power to judge us. Ziaur Rahman with us and he has given us indemnity.' Ziaur Rahman gave jobs to the killers in different consulates," he added.

AL Organising Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel said, "On that day the murderers not only killed the person Bangabandhu rather they wanted to kill a progressive ideology of a country and wanted to cut the flow of development of Bangladesh by killing him. They wanted to stop a dream of millions of people on this soil."

"Conspirators of home and abroad and some army officers containing Pakistani ideology those who participated in the Liberation War of 1971 as intruders were behind the shameful assassination," he added.

Nadel also said, "Though the killers wanted to stop the dream of Bangabandhu of making 'Sonar Bangla' by killing him and his family members. However, his worthy daughter Sheikh Hasina has made the dream of Bangabandhu true, overcoming all odds and conspiracies."