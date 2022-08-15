Swiss envoy’s statement embarrasing: HC

The High Court on Sunday observed that the statements made by Switzerland Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard's and the

government statements regarding seeking information on the Swiss Bank accounts of Bangladeshis citizen are 'contradictory'.

The HC bench also observed that the statement of the Swiss envoy in Bangladesh embarrassed the country.

"Ambassador's statement has created an embarrassing situation. The confusion will be removed through the government's statements," the HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat made the observation after Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit and ACC placed two separate reports before it, saying that they have sought information from the authorities concerned over the money deposited by Bangladeshis citizen to Swiss bank at different times since 2013.

As per the HC order, state counsel Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik submitted a report from BFIU before the court stating that BFIU has sought information from Switzerland Financial Intelligence Unit through Egmont Secure Web (ESW) about 67 persons and organisations, who have allegedly deposited money to banks in Switzerland, but Switzerland Financial Intelligence Unit responded only one among 67 persons and organizations.

Anti Corruption Commission lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan submitted another report before the HC saying that the ACC has also sought information from Switzerland Financial Intelligence Unit in 2014, 2019 and 2021 through BFIU but did not get any response from it.

Later, the HC bench said that the ambassador's statement embarrassed the country as the government sought information but the Swiss Bank authority did not respond. Now, people will evaluate whether the statement of Switzerland Ambassador is true or not, the HC bench said.

After that the HC bench directed the state lawyer and ACC lawyer to submit their written statements swearing affidavits before this court by August 21.

Earlier, on Thursday the HC bench wanted to know whether the government and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) have sought any information on funds deposited by Bangladeshis in Swiss banks.

In a suo moto move, the HC sought an explanation from the authorities following a media report published in different media in light of Switzerland Ambassador Nathalie Chuard's statement that the government had not asked for any specific information on the Swiss bank accounts of its citizens.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Chuard said the government has been informed about the necessary steps that have to be taken to access the data on Bangladeshi account holders in Swiss banks. But no request on particular funds had been submitted, she said.

Highlighting Switzerland's commitment to implementing international standards, she said, "In accordance with these international standards we can also have some specific regulations and agreements with countries to exchange this type of information."

"We have informed the government of what to do to get information, but we have not been asked for any specific information," said Chuard.

Every year, Switzerland provides a statistical breakdown of which country money in Swiss banks has come from, Chuard said. Bangladesh has received it too.

According to the annual report published by Switzerland's central bank, deposits by Bangladeshis increased nearly 55 per cent to 871.11 million Swiss francs year-on-year in 2021, she said.

Government institutions engaged in tackling corruption and enforcing good governance principles claim most of the money deposited by Bangladeshis in Swiss banks is illegally acquired.

Ministers have also maintained that the government does not have any specific information about money laundering.

However, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal recently said he suspected that 'money laundering under the guise of LCs' could be a factor behind the country's record trade deficit.

It may be mentioned that, following a writ petition, the then HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim on February 28 last year wanted to know the names, addresses and current status of the Bangladeshis who deposited laundered money in overseas banks.

The court asked the authorities and the ACC to give details of such individuals and organisations to it by March 30 last year. But a little progress has been made since then.













