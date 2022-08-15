No Load-shedding from end Sept: Nasrul Hamid

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Sunday that there will be no load-shedding

across the country from the end of September.

"Please keep patience for one or two months, the crisis is temporary, the trend of fuel price is showing a downward trend and some of our base load power plants will come into operation by this time, so I request you all to be patient and try to help us face the crucial time the world is passing through," the State Minister said at a seminar at Biduyt Bhaban in the city on Sunday.

Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FERB) and US-based gas company Chevron jointly organised the seminar titled, "Energy Security in Bangladesh: Volatile International Market" on the occasion of National Energy Security Day.

Mentioning the recent fuel price hike issue, Nasrul Hamid said, "It is not an easy and good event for the government to hike the price but we were compelled to do that."

"I can assure you, if and when the prices of petroleum and gas decline in the world market, we will definitely readjust the local price," he said.

He claimed the government was forced to raise the petroleum fuel prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war situation that pushed up the price in the global market.

"The effect of the war is everywhere and we're not out of it," he said.

Criticizing the idea, that the present government did not explore gas in last one decade, the State Minister said, "We signed contracts with two foreign companies in last ten years, "But at one stage they left the gas blocks saying that gas production would not be economically viable as they found gas elsewhere at cheaper cost," he claimed.

Nasrul blasted the opposition BNP for criticising the government over the rising petroleum prices, gas crisis and load-shedding in electricity supply.

"When BNP was in power they did nothing but plundered the state's wealth. That's why they became champions in corruption," he said and added, the people had to experience load shedding of 16 to 17 hours a day at that time.

BNP had rejected an offer from India to allow construction of a pipeline to take gas from Myanmar to India through Bangladesh.

"If that gas line was constructed, we would have got gas from Myanmar at a cheaper rate," he said.

Taking part at the discussion, Prof Badrul Imam said the problems in the energy sector now widened to branches and sub-branches due to lack of initiative for gas exploration over the decades.

"Myanmar has discovered a huge quantity of gas in its Rakhaine state in the last 10 years. But Bangladesh could not explore gas at the same adjacent gas block-11, located within our territory despite huge potentials. The answer to this question is essential as to why we failed to do the exploration in our areas," he said.

M Shamsul Alam said Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) is the legal authority to set the petroleum fuel price like it does for natural gas and LPG but government is violating the rule.

"But the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) set the petroleum prices defying the law which has no accountability, he said BPC is not a transparent organization," he said adding an independent audit should be conducted in the accounts of the organisation to check corruption.

FERB President Shamim Jahangir presided over the meeting, FERB executive director Rishan Nasrullah conducted the function.

Energy Division Senior Secretary Mahbub Hossain said the government has taken up a plan to drill 46 wells which will add 6,118 million cubic feet more gas by 2025.

Petrobangla Chairman Nazmul Ahsan said the government has appointed a foreign consultant to go for international bidding to explore gas in offshore areas.

"We hope we will get its report and an international tender will be floated by December this year for gas exploration in the Bay of Bengal," added.











