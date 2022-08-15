Low turns into depression over Bay

The low pressure over the Bay of Bengal has strengthen into a depression after pronounced low pressure due to the influence of

excess air pressure, stormy winds may blow in the coastal areas of the country.

According to our Batagi correspondent, the lower areas of Betagi upazila have been flooded due to low pressure in Bay of Bengal and the influence of heavy rains and full moon tide.

The water has increased in the Bishkhali River which is occurred due to heavy rains since last two days also causes inundated various roads of the city.

The correspondent also informed that the water level of Bishkhali now is above 50 cm and this increasing water has flooded the surrounding low lands areas including houses, roads and cropland.

However, our correspondent from Pirojpur Kaukhali reports that the continuous heavy rains to moderate rain has flooded at least 30 villages in low lying lands.

Kaukhali South Bazar, Steamer Ghan, Kaukhali Amrajuri Ferighat Road, Kaoudia-Dadherkathi road, Collage and North Bazar areas are also being inundated due to heavy rains.

Talking with our Laksmipur correspondent, it was found that the adjacent areas of Laksmipur's Ramgati faced huge damaged due to unnatural high tides is being continued since last one week.

This increasing water also inundated the seedbeds of the Aman farmers in the respective areas.













