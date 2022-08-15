UN rights boss discusses HR issues with ministers

The visiting UN Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet enquired about the human rights issues in Bangladesh especially, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, shrinking of media freedom and civil society.

Michelle also opined that there is no press freedom in Bangladesh. She told all these observations at the separate meetings with the Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Law Minister Anisul Haque and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal on Sunday at the State Guest House Padma.

"They (UN) think that there is no media freedom in Bangladesh and the

government imposes censorship, think (UN) that the media in Bangladesh is under control," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told the media following a meeting with UN Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Law Minister Anisul Huq briefed journalists in this regard after separate meetings with the UN Boss at the State Guest House Padma. She also met with the Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal at his Secretariat office.

"The UN also thinks that we don't have any civil society here (Bangladesh)," the Foreign Minister added.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister briefed the UN High Commissioner about the government's efforts to protect and promote human rights in the country. However, Bangladesh also raised the issue of Rohingya crisis and laid emphasis on repatriation of the Rohingya to their homeland in Myanmar's Rakhine State, Momen said.

He said I told her there is a strong civil society here. Several thousand NGOs are operating in Bangladesh. And the media in Bangladesh is very strong.

"I told her that there are 2,800 newspapers published in the country every day," the Foreign Minister told the journalists.

Michelle also opined that there is no press freedom in Bangladesh, Momen said.

Momen said during the meeting we discussed various aspects of human rights in Bangladesh including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, shrinking of media freedom and civil society. Rohingya issue also came up during the meeting.

Momen said there were allegations that 76 people disappeared in the last 10 years and out of them, 10 were found. "Their families don't give information out of fear. We would like to know about them," he said.

In regards to extrajudicial killings, Momen said that since 2008 there is no report of such killing. "Such killings used to take place in 2003, 2004, 2005. However, if there are such cases, the government will investigate them," Momen added.

Apprising the media, Law Minister Anisul Huq said he discussed the issues of Digital Security Act, human rights and training of law enforcers.

The visiting UN High Commissioner remains well aware of the plethora of achievements of Bangladesh in the human rights domain, including through the treaty-body reporting as well as through other mechanisms. Talking to journalists Momen said the UN rights chief shared their efforts to end the Rohingya crisis.

The Foreign Minister said Bachelet did not raise the issues of alleged enforced disappearances, and the Bangladesh side briefed the UN side on the issue.

Momen also briefed the UN Human Rights body chief about the "media freedom" in Bangladesh, saying that there are no restrictions.

The top executive of the UN Human Rights body will also have the opportunity to interact with the forcibly displaced Rohingya people during her trip to Cox's Bazar on Tuesday, through which she would be equipped with concrete information to press hard the agenda for their repatriation to the ancestral homeland - Rakhine State of Myanmar, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bachelet arrived in Dhaka on Sunday morning on a four-day visit as Bangladesh continues "constructive dialogue" with her for the promotion and protection of human rights.

She would also pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on August 15.

Also, Bachelet will deliver a speech at the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies on Wednesday.

Bangladesh hoped to benefit from an objective appreciation of the High Commissioner regarding the achievements of the country, despite challenges.

However, the UN Chief did not talk with the media on Sunday, warping her series of dialogues with different groups and the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, she will talk to the media on August 17, an UN release said.











