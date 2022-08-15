Let opposition agitate against fuel price hike, no arrest: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said that she fully understands the sufferings of the people due to the recent price hike of fuel oil and electricity rationing.

"We can realise the sufferings of the people," she said while speaking at the meeting with organising secretaries of Awami League from eight divisions at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Hasina, chief of the governing Awami League, assured that her government will surely cut down the fuel oil price when it will come down in the international market.

"We will adjust the prices of fuel oil whenever it comes down in the world market. I have given that directive too," she said.

Referring to ongoing power crisis and the countrywide load-shedding, she said that people have to endure this pain for some more days.

"When the coal-fired electricity stations go into production, our problems with power will fade away," she said.

The prime minister admitted that the government has given the opposition parties to go for movement against it.

"Our opposition is getting a scope to wage movement. Let them do that. I also want that," she said.

In this connection, she said that today she has



directed relevant authorities to allow the opposition to continue their agitation and not to arrest anyone.

"If they want to besiege the Prime Minister office, let them do that," she said.

She also said that people know very well that her government has tried with utmost sincerity to tackle the fuel oil price and electricity production.

"Opposition will try to utilise this, but if they do anything excessive people will ultimately suffer more for that. They have to realise that," she said.

She said she has doubts about the success of the opposition protest movement that surely will harm the country.

"But we will be able to handle that, I have that belief," she stated.

PM blamed Ukraine-Russia war, the subsequent sanctions and counter-sanctions for the current economic problems of the country that hit when it was turning around from the grip of coronavirus pandemic impact quite well.

"The USA and Russia are the most gainers from the sanctions and counter-sanctions as the prices of US and Russian currencies have increased," she said.

She also said that middle and lower- middle class people around the world are the worst suffers of the war, sanctions and counter-sanctions. -UNB











