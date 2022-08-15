Video
PM for building non-communal, poverty-free Bangladesh

Published : Monday, 15 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 284

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the countrymen to turn the grief of the loss of Bangabandhu into strength and engage themselves in building a non-communal, hunger-poverty free and prosperous Bangladesh by upholding Bangabandhu's philosophy.
"Let's turn our grief of losing Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib into our strength.  Let's build a non-communal, hunger-poverty-free prosperous Golden Bangladesh as dreamt by Father of the Nation through reflecting the glory and ideals of his long-struggling life in our actions; this should be our firm pledge on this National Mourning Day," the Premier said in a message on the eve of the
    National Mourning Day and the 47th martyrdom anniversary of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
"... On this day in 1975, the Greatest Bangalee of all time, Father of the Nation and the then President Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members was brutally assassinated," she said.
Eighteen members of the Father of the Nation's family including Bangamata Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, three sons-valiant Freedom Fighter Captain Sheikh Kamal, valiant Freedom Fighter Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal and 10-year old Sheikh Russel, two daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Rosy Jamal, brother valiant Freedom Fighter Sheikh Abu Naser, youth leader valiant Freedom Fighter Sheikh Fazlul Haq Moni and his pregnant wife Arzu Moni, peasant leader valiant Freedom Fighter Abdur Rab Serniabat, his daughter Baby Serniabat, son Arif Serniabat, nephew journalist Shaheed Serniabat, grandson Sukanta Babu, and Abdul Nayeem Khan Rintu, among others, were assassinated by the heinous killers on that fateful night, she added.
President's Military Secretary Brigadier General Jamil, and on duty ASI of Special Branch of Police Siddiqur Rahman were also murdered, she said.
Several members of a family died in the capital's Mohammadpur area by artillery shells fired by the killers on the day, she added.
She recalled all the martyrs of the 15 August and prayed to the Almighty Allah for the salvation of their departed souls.
Under the visionary and strong leadership of the Father of the Nation, the Bangalee Nation broke the shackles of subjugation and snatched away the great Independence of the country, Sheikh Hasina continued.
The Premier went on saying that the anti-liberation clique killed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib during the time when he was engaged in the struggle of building a Golden Bangladesh by reconstructing the war-ravaged country.
Through the murder of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib, the defeated forces of the Liberation War made ill-attempts to ruin the tradition, culture and advancement of the Bangalee Nation, she added.
The aim of the killers was to break the state structure of a secular democratic Bangladesh and foil the hard-earned Independence of the country, she said.     -BSS


