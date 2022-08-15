8 of 2 families found unconscious in Sylhet

SYLHET, Aug 14: Eight members of two families have been found unconscious at their respective houses in Sadar upazila of Sylhet, said police.

Two members of a family found them unconscious on Saturday morning in their tin-shed houses and rushed them to MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital (SOMCH).

They are Shajeda Begum, 50, her son Sohanur Rahman Sagar, 17, daughter Nigar Sultana, 29, of a family and Subhas Chandra Dey, 65, Sreebhas Chandra Dey, 60, Satyen Dey, 35, Shibani Chandra Dey, 52, and Gouri Rani Dey, 57 of another family.

Nigar Sultana, who gained consciousness at the hospital, said the members of the two families slept in their respective rooms after having dinner on Friday night. However, her brother Saheed was awake almost the whole night.

"We have collected some evidence. However, nothing can be said before investigation," he added. -UNB