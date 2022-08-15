Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 August, 2022, 1:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Dengue: 116 more patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Published : Monday, 15 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 294

Another 116 dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours till Sunday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Among them, 70 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka while 46 in other places, it said.
As many as 387 dengue patients including 314 in the capital are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
On Thursday, this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease rose to 16 with one more death reported from Dhaka.
Among the total deaths, 10 were reported from Cox's Bazar while six from Dhaka.
On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.
In July, the country reported 1,571 dengue cases with nine deaths. This year, the DGHS has recorded 3, 759 dengue cases and 3,356 recoveries so far.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
8 of 2 families found unconscious in Sylhet
Dengue: 116 more patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Dhaka dwellers to experience 3-hour load shedding on Sunday
Sonali, Agrani, Rupali  banks get new MDs
One more Covid death, 226 new cases
DMP arrests 73 for selling, consuming drugs in the city
Social media video does not show 2022 fuel protests in BD, it dates to 2013
Human chain for potable water in coastal Satkhira


Latest News
Modi: India aims to become developed nation in 25 yrs
Fire at Chawkbazar polythene factory, 10 units working
PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
No one wins match where two coaches shown red
Siblings electrocuted while hoisting flag on mourning day
76th Independence Day of India celebrated in Dhaka
Man killed as auto-rickshaw overturns in Narayanganj
Dhaka-M'singh route train services resume after 11hrs
Drug peddler held with liquor in Joypurhat
Bus helper electrocuted in Barishal
Most Read News
Ukraine war diverts attention from hunger: Pope
Rushdie off ventilator, able to talk
North Korea criticises UN chief over denuclearisation call
Scars of War
Sunak: Rushdie attack a 'wake-up call' on Iran
Salman Rushdie suspected attacker charged with attempted murder
Electrical fire kills 41 in Cairo Coptic church
Jubo League member found dead in Natore
LGED Chief Engineer Sheikh Mohammad Mohsin
Taiwan: A bone of contention
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft