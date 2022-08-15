Dengue: 116 more patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Another 116 dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours till Sunday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among them, 70 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka while 46 in other places, it said.

As many as 387 dengue patients including 314 in the capital are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On Thursday, this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease rose to 16 with one more death reported from Dhaka.

Among the total deaths, 10 were reported from Cox's Bazar while six from Dhaka.

On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.

In July, the country reported 1,571 dengue cases with nine deaths. This year, the DGHS has recorded 3, 759 dengue cases and 3,356 recoveries so far. -UNB











