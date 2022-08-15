Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 August, 2022, 1:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Dhaka dwellers to experience 3-hour load shedding on Sunday

Published : Monday, 15 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 284

Consumers in the areas under Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (Desco) and most of the areas under Dhaka Power Supply Company Limited (DPDC) will experience power cuts for three hours on Sunday.
DPDC and Desco published the new schedule for load shedding on Sunday.
The Desco areas include Uttara, Gulshan, Baridhara, Bashundhara, Banani, Badda, Uttara khan, Dakkhin Khan, Agagaon, Mirpur, Kafrul, Kalayanpur, Khilkhet, Pallabi, Rupnagar and Tongi.
However, consumers in some areas under DPDC will see power cuts for two hours. According to DPDC, load shedding may occur more or less depending on the situation.
Power cuts will occur from 10:00am to 10:00pm in and around the capital under DPDC as per the government's decision to save electricity. But power cuts may occur in areas under Desco beyond this schedule, it said.
The load shedding schedules can be found on the DPDC and Desco websites. They aim to help electricity users check their load shedding schedules to ascertain during which times the power will be off in their respective areas.
On August 11, the government announced that the industries across the country will remain closed one day a week under a fresh area-based load shedding plan to minimise consumption of both natural gas and electricity.
On July 20, it decided to reduce the use of electricity by 25 per cent at all its offices as part of its austerity measures.
Daily one hour area-based load-shedding started across Bangladesh from July 19 in a bid to tackle the ongoing energy crisis.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
8 of 2 families found unconscious in Sylhet
Dengue: 116 more patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Dhaka dwellers to experience 3-hour load shedding on Sunday
Sonali, Agrani, Rupali  banks get new MDs
One more Covid death, 226 new cases
DMP arrests 73 for selling, consuming drugs in the city
Social media video does not show 2022 fuel protests in BD, it dates to 2013
Human chain for potable water in coastal Satkhira


Latest News
Modi: India aims to become developed nation in 25 yrs
Fire at Chawkbazar polythene factory, 10 units working
PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
No one wins match where two coaches shown red
Siblings electrocuted while hoisting flag on mourning day
76th Independence Day of India celebrated in Dhaka
Man killed as auto-rickshaw overturns in Narayanganj
Dhaka-M'singh route train services resume after 11hrs
Drug peddler held with liquor in Joypurhat
Bus helper electrocuted in Barishal
Most Read News
Ukraine war diverts attention from hunger: Pope
Rushdie off ventilator, able to talk
North Korea criticises UN chief over denuclearisation call
Scars of War
Sunak: Rushdie attack a 'wake-up call' on Iran
Salman Rushdie suspected attacker charged with attempted murder
Electrical fire kills 41 in Cairo Coptic church
Jubo League member found dead in Natore
LGED Chief Engineer Sheikh Mohammad Mohsin
Taiwan: A bone of contention
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft