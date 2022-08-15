Dhaka dwellers to experience 3-hour load shedding on Sunday

Consumers in the areas under Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (Desco) and most of the areas under Dhaka Power Supply Company Limited (DPDC) will experience power cuts for three hours on Sunday.

DPDC and Desco published the new schedule for load shedding on Sunday.

The Desco areas include Uttara, Gulshan, Baridhara, Bashundhara, Banani, Badda, Uttara khan, Dakkhin Khan, Agagaon, Mirpur, Kafrul, Kalayanpur, Khilkhet, Pallabi, Rupnagar and Tongi.

However, consumers in some areas under DPDC will see power cuts for two hours. According to DPDC, load shedding may occur more or less depending on the situation.

Power cuts will occur from 10:00am to 10:00pm in and around the capital under DPDC as per the government's decision to save electricity. But power cuts may occur in areas under Desco beyond this schedule, it said.

The load shedding schedules can be found on the DPDC and Desco websites. They aim to help electricity users check their load shedding schedules to ascertain during which times the power will be off in their respective areas.

On August 11, the government announced that the industries across the country will remain closed one day a week under a fresh area-based load shedding plan to minimise consumption of both natural gas and electricity.

On July 20, it decided to reduce the use of electricity by 25 per cent at all its offices as part of its austerity measures.

Daily one hour area-based load-shedding started across Bangladesh from July 19 in a bid to tackle the ongoing energy crisis. -UNB











