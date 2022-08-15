Sonali, Agrani, Rupali  banks get new MDs

The government has recruited new Managing Directors to three state owned banks - Sonali, Agrani and Rupali Bank.

The Financial Institution Division under the Finance Ministry on Sunday issued three separate circulars announcing the appointments.

Afzal Karim, Managing Director of Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation has been appointed as the MD and CEO of Sonali Bank for the next three year.

Murshedul Kabir, Deputy Managing Director of Sonali Bank, has been made MD and CEO of Agrani Bank and Rupali Bank's Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir has been promoted to the post of its Managing Director for a three-year term. Afzal Karim replaced Sonali Bank MD Ataur Rahman Prodhan, Murshedul Kabir replaced Shams-ul Islam and Mohammad Jahangir replaced Obayed Ullah Al Masud.











