

What does August 15 demand from us?



Almost half a century has passed after the incident, but the grief-stricken people still try to understand why the tragedy happened on that day by analysing it from various angles. What was the cause? Could this incident have been prevented? Does this incident indicate that there was a deficiency in the security measures taken for Bangabandhu? Or did he just have to be a victim of immense love for his people and childish blind faith in them? Finally, to what extent and how the fate of this newly independent country was affected by this incident?



The altercation of power is nothing new in human history. Even a few hundred years ago, it was hard to imagine that there could be a change of power without war or bloodshed. In fact, feuding and sometimes taking up arms against each other among members of the same royal family over the succession to power was a pretty common phenomenon.



Historians and politicians may present multi-dimensional analyses from their respective positions while judging the tragedy of 15th August by the standards of history, but as long as this land called Bangladesh survives with its independent existence, 15th August will keep returning with special connotations to the people of this country.



But, why? The most important thing is definitely that the way Bangabandhu made the emergence of independent Bangladesh inevitable in 1971, by awakening the strong desire for freedom among the people of this country, unequivocally makes him the greatest hero in the thousand-year history of the Bengali nation.



In 2004, BBC Bangla conducted an audience poll to select "the Greatest Bengali of All Time' and compiled a list of the top 20, in which Bangabandhu received the highest number of votes. Interestingly, Bangabandhu scored almost twice as many points as Ravi Tagore, who came second on the list. Since the struggle for independence against the British rule and later in the Pakistan period, the people of this region found many great leaders, like Nawab Sir Salimullah, Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Haque, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy and Maulana Bhashani, to lead their causes --- all of whom were great guns in their own merits.



But the way Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was able to give language to the hopes and aspirations of the people of this region through his timely action plan at a pivotal moment of the nation raised him to such a high peak of popularity, which the people of this country have never seen before, and may not see in the future as well.



After the war, when the freed Bangabandhu returned home with his Himalayan popularity, he was entrusted with the immense responsibility of restoring peace and order to this war-torn country and making it self-reliant. He had only about three and a half years of time till his tragic assassination to perform this huge task. There is no scope here to go into the detailed analysis of history; however, despite some criticism and lapses, it will not be an exaggeration to say in broad terms that he tried his best to move in the right direction.



As a national leader, Bangabandhu very much underscored the need for building a united nation. Therefore, forgetting all kinds of disputes, he tried to unite the entire nation. As he extended the hand of friendship to all in the outside world, he also showed generosity to the anti-liberation forces within the country. Such magnanimity was not an easy task for the head of a country that gained its independence through a bloody war, but in many countries in the history of the world, visionary and pragmatic leaders have been seen to walk the path of reconciliation with the need to rebuild the country and the nation.



No doubt, his motives were noble, but critics began to see the end of democracy here and saw it as a powerful weapon to attack him. There was not enough time, with his tragic assassination shortly thereafter, to see how fruitful this initiative could have been. That is why debate on this issue may continue.



Bangabandhu is no longer among us. He has left, however, innumerable fans and admirers. And left his dreams about this country and nation which he could not fulfil. Every year 15th August appears among us and questions the admirers and followers of Bangabandhu what they have done and are doing to fulfil those unfulfilled dreams of him? This mourning can only be meaningful when the golden Bengal that Bangabandhu dreamed of and portrayed before us will be achieved.

The writer is professor

and chairman, Department of Pharmacy, Jahangirnagar University















