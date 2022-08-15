

A great tragedy in the world’s political history



Bangabandhu's life was spent protesting against injustice, oppression, tyranny and torture. Bangabandhu was always uncompromising in realizing the rights of the people. He spent most of his life in jail to assert the rights of the people of Bengal. There has been inhuman torture. But it was not possible to suppress him. He has fought to the death for the country, for the people of the country with embracing the great ideal of patriotism.



Inspired by the great leadership of Bangabandhu, the people of this country jumped into the war of independence to liberate the country from the enemy. On 16 December 1971, a new sun rose in the sky of Bengal. Through the ultimate victory we got an independent and sovereign state Bangladesh.



August 15 is the day of national mourning. On this day, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members were brutally killed. In a moment, 18 members of Bangabandhu's family, including Bangabandhu were brutally killed.



Those who were martyred on the terrible night of August 15 in 1975, are the unprecedented leader of whole Bangali nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, wife of Bangabandhu Sheikh Fazilatunnessa, eldest son Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal, youngest son Sheikh Russel, Sheikh Kamal's wife Sultana Kamal, Jamal's wife Rosy Jamal, brother of Bangabandhu Sheikh Naser, officer at SB Siddikur Rahman, colonel Jamil, army soldier Syed Mahbubul Haque, almost simultaneously the assassins attacked the nephew of Bangabandhu, a Juba League leader Sheikh FazlulHaqueMoni's residence and killed Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni, his pregnant wife ArjuMoni, they attacked at brother-in-law of Bangabandhu Abdur Rab Serniabat's residence and killed Serniabat and his daughter Baby, son Arif Serniabat, grandson Sukanta Babu, son of Serniabat's elder brother Sajib Serniabat and a relative Bentu Khan. The Bengali nation will remember all the martyrs with deep condolence and respect.



'Write my name in place of the father's name of the girls who were raped in the liberation war, and give them the address of residence Dhanmondi-32'-- he who can say such a thing is undoubtedly a great man. Such a great man may not be born in this Bengal. Bangabandhu is the dreamer of a state and the architect of a state.



Despite the news of his death in captivity, this fearless leader did not compromise on the question of freedom. At the end of the war of liberation, Pakistan was forced to return the beloved leader of the Bengalis. Bangabandhu came back on 10th January, 1972 with heroic welcome to his envisioned independent Bangladesh.



After coming back to a war-torn country, while working on to re-establish the country from ruins of war he also engaged people of the country with development. In his battle towards rebuilding the nation, he had firm belief that people of the nation will never forget his dedication and contribution to the country.



He never thought that this nation would be ungrateful to him. He selflessly loved the people of this country, trusted the people of this country. In return for this faith, love and patriotism, the nation gave him the gift of "barbaric killing." The ungratefulness of this nation was revealed by the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu on 15 August.



At different times after 1975, various conspiracies have been hatched to remove Bangabandhu from the heart of the people. The plan of deportation of Bangabandhu has been taken under the patronage of the state. But Bangabandhu is a personality who can never be removed from the minds of Bengalis even if he is removed from textbooks, newspaper pages or television screens. Bangabandhu is immortal, he is alive.



Every year since this cruel incident of 1975, the month of August has come and we mourn. The whole nation mourns in the shadow of mourning, breaks down in pain. We, the present generation can turn the bloody mourning of August 15 into mettle, may vow to awaken from mourning to new zeal.

The writer is a researcher, journalist and columnist















