

The most barbaric chapter in the history of Bangladesh



Sixteen more people including Bangabandhu's son Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russell; Daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Rosie Jamal; Brother Sheikh Abu Nasser, brother-in-law Abdur Rab Serniabat, nephew Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni and his pregnant wife Begum Arju Moni were killed on 15 August. Colonel Jamiluddin rushed to save Bangabandhu's life and he too was killed. Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana survived as they were out of the country.



After the independence of Bangladesh on 16 December 1971, Sheikh Mujib was released from prison in Pakistan. He later returned to Bangladesh via London and India. On his return, Mujib took over as Prime Minister and held the post for the next three years. He later became the President in 1975. Major Syed Faruk Rahman, Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Shariful Haque Dalim, Mohiuddin Ahmed, AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed, Bazlul Huda and S. H. Nur Chowdhury were the veterans of the Bangladesh Army. After receiving hints from foreign intelligence, they planned to overthrow the government and establish their own military government.



On the dawn of August 15, 1975, the conspirators split into four groups. One of them was a member of the First Armed Division and 535th Infantry Division of the Bengal Lancer under Major Hooda who attacked Mujib's residence. Sukhranjan Dasgupta, a correspondent for the Anandabazar newspaper in Dhaka during the Bangladesh War of Liberation and until 1974, wrote in his book "Midnight Massacre in Dhaka" that the true story of Mujib's assassination would always be shrouded in mystery. Mujib telephoned Army Chief K. M. Shafiullah and Colonel Jamil for help. When Jamil arrived at the scene and ordered the troops to return to the cantonment, he was shot dead.



Bangabandhu was also shot dead. Mujib's wife Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib was killed upstairs and two domestic workers were killed in the toilet. At that time Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana were in West Germany. They took refuge with the Indian government and moved to India. She returned to Bangladesh on May 17, 1971. Two troops of soldiersKilled Mujib's nephew and Awami League leader Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni with his pregnant wife in 13/1, Dhanmondi and Mujib's brother-in-law and a government minister Abdur Rob Serniabat with 13 members of his family in Mintu Road's house.



The fourth and strongest team was sent to tackle the expected opposition attack by the security forces based in Savar. Eleven people died after a brief battle and government loyalists surrendered. Four founding members of the Awami League, Bangladesh's first Prime Minister Tajuddin Ahmed, former Prime Minister Captain Mansur Ali, former vice president Syed Nazrul Islam and former home minister AHM Kamaruzzaman were detained. Three months later, on November 3, 1975, all of them were killed in Dhaka Central Jail.



The most barbaric chapter in the history of Bangladesh



The first protest after the killing was in Barguna. With the help of Barguna SDO Siraj Uddin Ahmed, freedom fighter Motaleb Mridha took out a procession of 10-15 BCL workers led by BCL president Jahangir Kabir. Later, leaders and activists of Awami League, Juba League and Chhatra League of Barguna joined in the protest procession. Protests took place in Kishoreganj, Bhairab, Khulna, Jessore, Faridganj in Chandpur, Mohanganj in Netrokona, Gafargaon in Mymensingh and other places in the morning of 15th August. Later, Bangabir Quader Siddiqui divided 17,000 Mujib supporterss into 7 fronts and fought for 22 months. It killed 104 fighters and wounded hundreds. The revolt and struggle of 500 youths of Sherpur Sadar, Sreevardi, Jhenaigati and Nakla upazilas were famous that time.



After the formation of the Bangladesh Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina, eldest daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 23 June 1996, a statement was filed at Dhanmondi Police Station on 2 October against the assassination of the then President and Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members. The Indemnity Act was cancelled in Parliament on 12 November.



On October 2, 1996, Sheikh Mujib's personal assistant AFM Mahitul Islam filed a case at Dhanmondi police station. The trial began on March 1, 1997 at the Dhaka District and Sessions Judge's Court. On November 8, 1998, District and Sessions Judge Kazi Golam Rasul sentenced 15 people to death in a seventy six-page verdict. On November 14, 2000 Justice Ruhul Amin and Justice ABM Khairul Haque pronounced the divided verdict.

Then the third judgeMohammad Fazlul Karim made the final decision to uphold the death sentence of 12 people. The five accused then appealed to the Appellate Division. On April 30, 2001, third Judge Mohammad Fazlul Karim upheld the death sentences of 12 accused after a 25-day hearing. The case was dropped from the agenda 2002-2006. A bench was constituted in 2007 for the hearing. After a 29-day hearing in 2009, on November 19, five judges, including the chief justice, dismissed the appeal and upheld the death sentences of 12 people.



From November 8, 1998 to August 24, 2009, the plaintiff-defendant's appeal was decided in four phases. The final verdict was announced by the Appellate Division on November 19, 2009 after 29 consecutive working days of hearing from October 5. After a three-day hearing, on January 27, 2010 four judges also dismissed the review petition. Five murderers were executed on January 28 after midnight on the same day. One of the killers died and six are hide-away in abroad. The demand for a trial for this murder was fulfilled after 34 years.



Five murderers of Bangabandhu were hanged on January 26, 2010 are: Lt. Colonel Syed Farooq Rahman, Lt. Colonel Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, Major Bazlul Huda, Lt. Colonel Mohiuddin Ahmed (Artillery) and Lt. Colonel AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed (Lancer). Capt. (Retd.) Abdul Majed was arrested on 7 April 2020 and executed on 12 April.Lt. Colonel Abdul Aziz is said to have died in Zimbabwe. The other fugitives are, Colonel Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Lt. Colonel Shariful Haque Dalim, Lt. Colonel AM Rashed Chowdhury and Lt. Colonel SH Nur Chowdhury. Every year on 15th August, the nation remembers Bangabandhu and all the members of his family with deep grief and respect.

Columnist &Asst Officer, Career & Professional Development Services Department, Southeast University













On 15 August 1975, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation and the architect of Bangladesh's independence, was assassinated along with his family. Besides him, his wife Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib was also killed by the bullets of the assassin that day.Sixteen more people including Bangabandhu's son Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russell; Daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Rosie Jamal; Brother Sheikh Abu Nasser, brother-in-law Abdur Rab Serniabat, nephew Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni and his pregnant wife Begum Arju Moni were killed on 15 August. Colonel Jamiluddin rushed to save Bangabandhu's life and he too was killed. Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana survived as they were out of the country.After the independence of Bangladesh on 16 December 1971, Sheikh Mujib was released from prison in Pakistan. He later returned to Bangladesh via London and India. On his return, Mujib took over as Prime Minister and held the post for the next three years. He later became the President in 1975. Major Syed Faruk Rahman, Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Shariful Haque Dalim, Mohiuddin Ahmed, AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed, Bazlul Huda and S. H. Nur Chowdhury were the veterans of the Bangladesh Army. After receiving hints from foreign intelligence, they planned to overthrow the government and establish their own military government.On the dawn of August 15, 1975, the conspirators split into four groups. One of them was a member of the First Armed Division and 535th Infantry Division of the Bengal Lancer under Major Hooda who attacked Mujib's residence. Sukhranjan Dasgupta, a correspondent for the Anandabazar newspaper in Dhaka during the Bangladesh War of Liberation and until 1974, wrote in his book "Midnight Massacre in Dhaka" that the true story of Mujib's assassination would always be shrouded in mystery. Mujib telephoned Army Chief K. M. Shafiullah and Colonel Jamil for help. When Jamil arrived at the scene and ordered the troops to return to the cantonment, he was shot dead.Bangabandhu was also shot dead. Mujib's wife Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib was killed upstairs and two domestic workers were killed in the toilet. At that time Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana were in West Germany. They took refuge with the Indian government and moved to India. She returned to Bangladesh on May 17, 1971. Two troops of soldiersKilled Mujib's nephew and Awami League leader Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni with his pregnant wife in 13/1, Dhanmondi and Mujib's brother-in-law and a government minister Abdur Rob Serniabat with 13 members of his family in Mintu Road's house.The fourth and strongest team was sent to tackle the expected opposition attack by the security forces based in Savar. Eleven people died after a brief battle and government loyalists surrendered. Four founding members of the Awami League, Bangladesh's first Prime Minister Tajuddin Ahmed, former Prime Minister Captain Mansur Ali, former vice president Syed Nazrul Islam and former home minister AHM Kamaruzzaman were detained. Three months later, on November 3, 1975, all of them were killed in Dhaka Central Jail.The Indemnity Ordinance was enacted in Bangladesh to provide immunity to those involved in the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family. On September 26, 1975, the then President Khandaker Mushtaq Ahmed issued the Indemnity Ordinance. After the 5th amendment of the constitution of Bangladesh on 9 July 1979, this law was included in the constitution of Bangladesh. In February 2010, the Bangladesh High Court declared the 5th Amendment to the Constitution invalid.The first protest after the killing was in Barguna. With the help of Barguna SDO Siraj Uddin Ahmed, freedom fighter Motaleb Mridha took out a procession of 10-15 BCL workers led by BCL president Jahangir Kabir. Later, leaders and activists of Awami League, Juba League and Chhatra League of Barguna joined in the protest procession. Protests took place in Kishoreganj, Bhairab, Khulna, Jessore, Faridganj in Chandpur, Mohanganj in Netrokona, Gafargaon in Mymensingh and other places in the morning of 15th August. Later, Bangabir Quader Siddiqui divided 17,000 Mujib supporterss into 7 fronts and fought for 22 months. It killed 104 fighters and wounded hundreds. The revolt and struggle of 500 youths of Sherpur Sadar, Sreevardi, Jhenaigati and Nakla upazilas were famous that time.After the formation of the Bangladesh Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina, eldest daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 23 June 1996, a statement was filed at Dhanmondi Police Station on 2 October against the assassination of the then President and Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members. The Indemnity Act was cancelled in Parliament on 12 November.On October 2, 1996, Sheikh Mujib's personal assistant AFM Mahitul Islam filed a case at Dhanmondi police station. The trial began on March 1, 1997 at the Dhaka District and Sessions Judge's Court. On November 8, 1998, District and Sessions Judge Kazi Golam Rasul sentenced 15 people to death in a seventy six-page verdict. On November 14, 2000 Justice Ruhul Amin and Justice ABM Khairul Haque pronounced the divided verdict.Then the third judgeMohammad Fazlul Karim made the final decision to uphold the death sentence of 12 people. The five accused then appealed to the Appellate Division. On April 30, 2001, third Judge Mohammad Fazlul Karim upheld the death sentences of 12 accused after a 25-day hearing. The case was dropped from the agenda 2002-2006. A bench was constituted in 2007 for the hearing. After a 29-day hearing in 2009, on November 19, five judges, including the chief justice, dismissed the appeal and upheld the death sentences of 12 people.From November 8, 1998 to August 24, 2009, the plaintiff-defendant's appeal was decided in four phases. The final verdict was announced by the Appellate Division on November 19, 2009 after 29 consecutive working days of hearing from October 5. After a three-day hearing, on January 27, 2010 four judges also dismissed the review petition. Five murderers were executed on January 28 after midnight on the same day. One of the killers died and six are hide-away in abroad. The demand for a trial for this murder was fulfilled after 34 years.Five murderers of Bangabandhu were hanged on January 26, 2010 are: Lt. Colonel Syed Farooq Rahman, Lt. Colonel Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, Major Bazlul Huda, Lt. Colonel Mohiuddin Ahmed (Artillery) and Lt. Colonel AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed (Lancer). Capt. (Retd.) Abdul Majed was arrested on 7 April 2020 and executed on 12 April.Lt. Colonel Abdul Aziz is said to have died in Zimbabwe. The other fugitives are, Colonel Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Lt. Colonel Shariful Haque Dalim, Lt. Colonel AM Rashed Chowdhury and Lt. Colonel SH Nur Chowdhury. Every year on 15th August, the nation remembers Bangabandhu and all the members of his family with deep grief and respect.Columnist &Asst Officer, Career & Professional Development Services Department, Southeast University