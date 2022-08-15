

Bangladesh’s role in promoting human rights



It will serve as an example to the rest of the world how our current prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, has treated refugees from all over the world and the Rohingyas who have been protected in Bangladesh. The current prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, is known as the "Mother of Humanity" in the international community. Sheikh Hasina: Mother of Humanity was the title of a cover story of a prestigious Dutch diplomat magazine.



By agreeing to open the border with Bangladesh to provide sanctuary to Myanmar nationals forcibly fled from Rakhine State in Myanmar, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has saved the lives of millions of oppressed people.



If Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had not given shelter to the Rohingya in Bangladesh, Myanmar would have suffered the worst genocide since World War II. And if that were the case, the international community was highly criticized. Bangladesh has smeared the face of many Rohingyas by sheltering them.



Bangladesh serves as a role model for the entire world by hosting refugees. Bangladesh exhibits compassion. Bangladesh can teach the rest of the world. Because there are refugees from Afghanistan, Syria, Ukraine and other countries. The global community must take Bangladesh's experience and apply it.



More than a lakh Rohingyas have received temporary housing from the government in Bhasanchar as part of the Asrayan-3 project. The project offers safe housing, comfortable living, and all contemporary amenities, including livelihood facilities, to the Rohingyas in Bhasanchar, Charaishwar Union, HatiaUpazila, Noakhali. Over a lakh Rohingyas will benefit from the creation of the Bhasanchar Asrayan-3 project, which will cost around Tk 3,95,000 crore in Bangladeshi Taka.



To make Bhasanchar livable, the Bangladesh Navy has been tasked with overseeing infrastructure development, afforestation, and security. The Rohingyas were temporarily relocated with the help of the housing project, which was implemented on 1,602 acres of the 6,428 acres of available land on the 13,000 square kilometer island. Humanitarian aid is being offered to the Rohingya as best as our administration can.



Bangladesh has been promoting and protecting all human rights of its population in a people-centric and 'whole of society' approach.



We can highlight the prompt and effective measures taken by the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to address the pandemic induced health risks and its imminent impact on the ongoing social economic activities, achievements of Bangladesh in the social sector.



Since signing the United Nations Anti-Torture Charter, Bangladeshis very careful in following its conventions. For this purpose, Bangladesh has taken various steps in the law, administration and judicial departments. Not only that, it has also taken various initiatives with civil society and our development partners.



Bangladesh has reformed its prisons so that human rights are not violated. The authority of Bangladesh is very strict in stopping abuse of children and women. It is providing all kinds of support to abused women and children. Those who are involved in these tortures are being brought under strict punishment. Anti-torture committees have also been formed in neighborhoods.



Bangladesh has taken various steps in view of several resolutions adopted by the United Nations General Assembly. Bangladesh has enacted codes of conduct for law enforcement officials, guidelines for doctors, anti-cruelty to prisoners' laws and regulations related to torture prevention and punishment process.



Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony. The government attaches utmost importance to the security of religious minorities. In case of any kind of attack on minorities, strict legal action is taken against them. Civil society and bloggers in Bangladesh have the opportunity to freely express their opinions besides ensuring their safety.



According to the constitution, the protection of fundamental rights can be sought from the high court department. Any person can file a petition in the High Court in case of violation of human rights. The High Court Division can issue orders to any authority in the Republic to enforce human rights.



The decision taken by the Bangladesh Supreme Court is binding on all subordinate courts. In case of disobeying any order or direction given by the Supreme Court, then the Supreme Court can issue any order or direction to investigate the contempt thereof.



The Supreme Court has issued various directives to stop all forms of corporal punishment in primary and secondary educational institutions and to prevent sexual harassment against women in educational institutions and workplaces. The government is complying with these instructions of the court.



The best example of Bangladesh giving utmost importance to protecting human rights is sheltering 11 lakh Rohingyas. When the Myanmar government perpetrated extreme torture on the Rohingyas, we opened the border thinking about human rights.Whenever there is talk of their return to Myanmar, the Bangladesh government has always remained firmly committed to a policy of non-forced repatriation.Bangladesh is steadfast in its commitment that they will be repatriated only when their security, safe life and basic human rights are guaranteed in Myanmar.



However, the High Court's play an appropriate role against extrajudicial killings and torture and pass necessary orders to ensure justice. But there might have some allegations of human rights violations in Bangladesh. Bangladesh needs to address these issues promptly.Bangladesh will have to move forward still.

The writer is a teacher



















