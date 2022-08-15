

75th anniversary of partition and its impact on Bengalis



To write about partition of the nation is not an easy task, people from both Northern part of undivided India as well as that of Eastern part of undivided India was the worst affected. As my context of discussions, pertaining to Bengalis of both India and Bangladesh, this writer has decided to throw light upon the impact of partition on Bengalis of both sides of the fence.



Before the partition of India, Bengalis were an ethnic community, which till date exists of as such. If I try to trace out the scenarios of the globe, Bengalis are dominating the show in every academic and professional disciplines of repute. But despite their success and prosperity in diverse fields, they are still struggling vehemently to survive in this debatable and competitive world. As this writer from India, try to trace out from various sources that Bengalis of India and Bangladesh are more or less doing well in their respective fields.



In the Western World, where the Bengalis from both India and Bangladesh are working in globally reputed corporate bodies, there is not a single instance of discrimination noted among them. Not only migration took place, but it also took place in following years like 1950, 1952, 1955, 1958, 1961 and 1965 and finally ended in the year 1971 when the then East Pakistan achieved her independence from the clutches of tyrannical West Pakistani rulers. Apart from the above even in various hospitals, there are even doctors from above nations working hand to hand with friends.



Impact of partition on Bengalis: Partition of the year 1947 has created indelible impact on Bengalis. Due to the impact of partition of the year 1947 as there was mass exodus of people from the then Northern part of undivided India but the exodus from undivided Bengal on her Eastern part, was severe and painstaking. There might be various impact of partition on Bengalis, among which some of the common ones are stated as follow:



75th anniversary of partition and its impact on Bengalis



Bengalis were mentally deranged at the beginning from both sides, but later by dint of perseverance and courage they all settled down in their new land.



At the time of partition Bengalis dearly felt the absence of Rabindra Nath Tagore. The reason being he always wished to witness a vibrant and united India.



Bengalis have to struggle on the aftermath of partition to settle in their new land.



Due to massive struggle by Bengalis of both India and Bangladesh, they are now well placed in their respective native lands as well in other parts of the globe.



Partition of India has its severe impact upon the life of revolutionaries of both nations who were committed towards liberation of undivided India.



Bengalis of India and Bangladesh on the aftermath of partition: Due to the impact of partition of India, the way Bengalis of India and Bangladesh suffered terrible conveniences, is known to all of us. It was way back in year 1947 on August 15, when hordes of Bengalis from the then East Bengal, migrated to India, it was a terrible suffering for them. Leaving aside permanent place of stay, thereby settling in a new and alien land was no doubt a painful experience for them. Same way Bengalis from present West Bengal had a painful moment while settling down in Independent East Pakistan.



However with the turn of events Bengalis of both sides of the land are quite affluent in different sectors of the economy. Even in other parts of the globe, Bengalis of India and Bangladesh are advancing rapidly in different professions, corporate medicinal disciplines alongside legal professions with pride and prestige.



Conclusion: Summing up my above views one point becomes crystal clear in our mind that Bengalis of both nations will prosper like leaps and bounds in the upcoming days of our life. As days pass off like thrift of current, Bengalis will no doubt continue to flourish like nothing. In this regard, I would like add that pride and prestige of Bengalis will no doubt be upheld in the global scenario. But Bengalis of India should be grateful towards Bangladesh along with popularization of Rabindrasangeet along with Bengali language and culture in and around global scenario.

Sujayendra Das, Senior writer,

Kolkata, India













75th anniversary of partition is being observed. This also coincides with Indian Independence of the year 1947 on August 15. It is estimated to be around 9 million people who migrated to India within the year 1947 and 1965. On account of partition of independent India, the country was divided into India and Pakistan. Pakistan was divided into two parts; West Pakistan and East Pakistan. Thus East Pakistan later on in the year 1971 on December 16 became Peoples Republic of Bangladesh as Independent nation along with formerly West Pakistan as Islamic Republic of Pakistan.To write about partition of the nation is not an easy task, people from both Northern part of undivided India as well as that of Eastern part of undivided India was the worst affected. As my context of discussions, pertaining to Bengalis of both India and Bangladesh, this writer has decided to throw light upon the impact of partition on Bengalis of both sides of the fence.Before the partition of India, Bengalis were an ethnic community, which till date exists of as such. If I try to trace out the scenarios of the globe, Bengalis are dominating the show in every academic and professional disciplines of repute. But despite their success and prosperity in diverse fields, they are still struggling vehemently to survive in this debatable and competitive world. As this writer from India, try to trace out from various sources that Bengalis of India and Bangladesh are more or less doing well in their respective fields.In the Western World, where the Bengalis from both India and Bangladesh are working in globally reputed corporate bodies, there is not a single instance of discrimination noted among them. Not only migration took place, but it also took place in following years like 1950, 1952, 1955, 1958, 1961 and 1965 and finally ended in the year 1971 when the then East Pakistan achieved her independence from the clutches of tyrannical West Pakistani rulers. Apart from the above even in various hospitals, there are even doctors from above nations working hand to hand with friends.Impact of partition on Bengalis: Partition of the year 1947 has created indelible impact on Bengalis. Due to the impact of partition of the year 1947 as there was mass exodus of people from the then Northern part of undivided India but the exodus from undivided Bengal on her Eastern part, was severe and painstaking. There might be various impact of partition on Bengalis, among which some of the common ones are stated as follow:The partition triggered radical nationalism.Bengalis were mentally deranged at the beginning from both sides, but later by dint of perseverance and courage they all settled down in their new land.At the time of partition Bengalis dearly felt the absence of Rabindra Nath Tagore. The reason being he always wished to witness a vibrant and united India.Bengalis have to struggle on the aftermath of partition to settle in their new land.Due to massive struggle by Bengalis of both India and Bangladesh, they are now well placed in their respective native lands as well in other parts of the globe.Partition of India has its severe impact upon the life of revolutionaries of both nations who were committed towards liberation of undivided India.Bengalis of India and Bangladesh on the aftermath of partition: Due to the impact of partition of India, the way Bengalis of India and Bangladesh suffered terrible conveniences, is known to all of us. It was way back in year 1947 on August 15, when hordes of Bengalis from the then East Bengal, migrated to India, it was a terrible suffering for them. Leaving aside permanent place of stay, thereby settling in a new and alien land was no doubt a painful experience for them. Same way Bengalis from present West Bengal had a painful moment while settling down in Independent East Pakistan.However with the turn of events Bengalis of both sides of the land are quite affluent in different sectors of the economy. Even in other parts of the globe, Bengalis of India and Bangladesh are advancing rapidly in different professions, corporate medicinal disciplines alongside legal professions with pride and prestige.Conclusion: Summing up my above views one point becomes crystal clear in our mind that Bengalis of both nations will prosper like leaps and bounds in the upcoming days of our life. As days pass off like thrift of current, Bengalis will no doubt continue to flourish like nothing. In this regard, I would like add that pride and prestige of Bengalis will no doubt be upheld in the global scenario. But Bengalis of India should be grateful towards Bangladesh along with popularization of Rabindrasangeet along with Bengali language and culture in and around global scenario.Sujayendra Das, Senior writer,Kolkata, India