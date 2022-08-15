Two crushed under train in Dinajpur, Pabna

A schoolboy and a young man have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Pabna, on Saturday.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A schoolboy was crushed under a train in Birampur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Shahriar Hasan, 15, son of Mahfuzul Islam Muktar, a resident of Islampara Moholla in the upazila. He was a ninth grader at a local school.

Birampur Railway Station Master Mizanur Rahman said the Panchagarh-bound Ekota Express Train ran over him at around 8 pm when he was listening song with headphone on railway track near the station, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Hili GRP Police Outpost Kaikobad confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with Parbatipur GRP Police Station in this regard.

PABNA: A young man was crushed under a train in Atgharia Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sohel Rana, 22, son Sultan Hossain, a resident of Malanchi area in the upazila.

According to local sources, the Dhaka-bound Train Neelsagar Express hit Sohel Rana in the afternoon while he was crossing the rail line, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued him but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.











