Three minors among four people drown

A woman and three minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Bandarban, Madaripur and Cox's Bazar, in two days.

BANDARBAN: A young woman drowned in a river in Ruma Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Singhayinu Marma, 23, daughter of Prussingong Marma, a resident of Ruma Charpara area in the upazila.

It was learnt that Singhayinu drowned in the Sangu River while she was taking a bath in it in the evening.

Later on, locals recovered her body from the river at around 10 pm.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ruma Police Station Md Alamgir confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this regard.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A minor boy drowned in the Padma River and another sent missing there in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Arafat, 10, son of Rahim Hawlader, a resident of Char Chandra area in the upazila. He was a student of a local madrasa.

The missing child is Abdur Rahim, 10, son of Abul Matbar of the same area.

Shibchar Naval Police Outpost sources said seven minor boys including Arafat and Abdur Rahim were bathing in the Padma River in Kanthalbari Char Chandra area at noon.

At one stage of bathing, Arafat and Abdur Rahim went missing in the river.

On information, a team of the naval police rushed in and recovered the body of Arafat from the river.

The team could not be able to find Abdur Rahim till 8pm.

Kanthalbari Naval Police Outpost OC Md Shahanur Ali confirmed the incident.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Two minor children drowned in pond in separate incidents in Pekua Upazila of the district in two days.

A minor girl drowned in a pond in the upazila on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Ishrat Jahan, 6, daughter of Saudi Arabia expatriate Abul Kashem, a resident of Sundaripara area under Rajakhali Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Ishrat fell in a pond nearby the house at around 11am while she was playing beside it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Pekua Government Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.

On the other hand, a minor boy drowned in a pond in the upazila on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Rohan Mia, 3, son of Kamal Hossain of Pekuar Char area under Ujantia Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Rohan fell in a pond nearby the house at around 9am while his family members were unaware of it.

Later on, his grandmother Morsheda Begum saw the body of Rohan floating on water and recovered it from the pond with the help of locals.

Former Panel Chairman of Ujantia Union Parishad Shah Jamal confirmed the incident.











