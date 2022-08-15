Three electrocuted in Jhenidah, Mymensingh

Three people including a minor child have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Jhenidah and Mymensingh, on Saturday and Sunday.

JHENIDAH: A man was electrocuted in Shailkupa Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Riazul Islam, 45, a resident of Bahir Bayera Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, Riazul came in contact with a live electric wire in the morning while he was connecting an auto-rickshaw charger, which left him critically injured.

Later on, he was rescued and taken to Shailkupa Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: Two people including a minor boy have been electrocuted in separate incidents in Nandail Upazila of the district on Saturday.

A man was electrocuted is the upazila on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sohel Mia, 35, son of Abdus Sattar, a resident of Paschim Kachuri Village under Singrail Union in the upazila. He was a trader at Bakchanda Bazaar.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Sohel Mia was working in his house.

He came in contact with live electricity while he which left the man dead on the spot.

On the other hand, a minor child was electrocuted while trying to charge a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Nandail Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman, 5, son of Abu Taher, a resident of Kamalpur Village under Moazzempur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said the boy came in contact with a live electric wire while he was trying to charge a battery-run auto-rickshaw, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Nandail Upazila Health Complex, the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Nandail Model Police Station Mizanur Rahman Akand confirmed the incidents.













