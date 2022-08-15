Bangabandhu Rail Museum attracts visitors in Feni



A glimpse of the visitors at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Mobile Rail Museum in Feni on Friday. photo: observer

The people of Feni started to gather to see the attractive museum when the train reached the station. The mobile museum consists of three rail bogies. It started journey from Chattogram Rail Station.

The museum was opened on August 1, this year to mark the mourning month of August. So far the museum has gained huge popularity.

In order to reach ideas of Bangabandhu, rights of movement, Liberation War, and his extraordinary life to the people of all walks of life, this unique initiative was taken by Bangladesh Railway.

Through a total of 12 galleries, Bangabandhu, freedom fighting and history of Bangladesh beginning from 1920 to 1975 have been displayed.

In one end of the coach, speeches of Bangabandhu delivered in different times including the historic 7th March speech have been displayed on a flat LED.

Hearing cartography of Bangabamdhu speech and historic 7th March speech, new generations are getting opportunities to learn about new history.

A bookshelf carrying Joy Bangla slogan has been kept in the air conditioned museum. The books in the shelf included different child-friendly books on Bangabandhu. It also contained six letters of Bangabandhu including Jadu Moni addressing his daughter Hasu.

To attract visitors, artificial flower garden has been presented inside. Also pictures of clothes and things used by Bangabandhu have been made available. Graveyard of Bangabadhu, mausoleum, and hand-written letters of Bangabandhu have been kept.

Song composed by Railway Officer Manzur ul Alam Chowdhury has been used as theme song in the museum.

A colourful mural of artworks of all events ranging from the Language Movement in 1952 to Liberation War in 1971 have been imprinted on the outer space of the coach.

No. 2 Ward Councillor of Feni Municipality Lutfor Rahman Khokon Hazari inspected the museum on Friday.

Security In-charge of the museum Rubel Sheikh said, "I have been in security in-charge since its opening. Its popularity is increasing with each station passing."

Feni Rail Station Master Muhammad Harun said, the museum has been opened to all from Friday 10am, and it attracted huge visitors from the beginning.













FENI, Aug 14: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Mobile Rail Museum reached Feni Rail Station for the first time on Thursday night (Aug 11), and it will stay there for four days.The people of Feni started to gather to see the attractive museum when the train reached the station. The mobile museum consists of three rail bogies. It started journey from Chattogram Rail Station.The museum was opened on August 1, this year to mark the mourning month of August. So far the museum has gained huge popularity.In order to reach ideas of Bangabandhu, rights of movement, Liberation War, and his extraordinary life to the people of all walks of life, this unique initiative was taken by Bangladesh Railway.Through a total of 12 galleries, Bangabandhu, freedom fighting and history of Bangladesh beginning from 1920 to 1975 have been displayed.In one end of the coach, speeches of Bangabandhu delivered in different times including the historic 7th March speech have been displayed on a flat LED.Hearing cartography of Bangabamdhu speech and historic 7th March speech, new generations are getting opportunities to learn about new history.A bookshelf carrying Joy Bangla slogan has been kept in the air conditioned museum. The books in the shelf included different child-friendly books on Bangabandhu. It also contained six letters of Bangabandhu including Jadu Moni addressing his daughter Hasu.To attract visitors, artificial flower garden has been presented inside. Also pictures of clothes and things used by Bangabandhu have been made available. Graveyard of Bangabadhu, mausoleum, and hand-written letters of Bangabandhu have been kept.Song composed by Railway Officer Manzur ul Alam Chowdhury has been used as theme song in the museum.A colourful mural of artworks of all events ranging from the Language Movement in 1952 to Liberation War in 1971 have been imprinted on the outer space of the coach.No. 2 Ward Councillor of Feni Municipality Lutfor Rahman Khokon Hazari inspected the museum on Friday.Security In-charge of the museum Rubel Sheikh said, "I have been in security in-charge since its opening. Its popularity is increasing with each station passing."Feni Rail Station Master Muhammad Harun said, the museum has been opened to all from Friday 10am, and it attracted huge visitors from the beginning.