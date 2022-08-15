Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 August, 2022, 1:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US congressional delegation arrives in Taiwan on heels of Pelosi visit

Published : Monday, 15 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254

TAIPEI, Aug 14: A US congressional delegation arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, officials said, days after China held military drills around the island in retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit.
Sunday's unannounced trip came after Pelosi infuriated Beijing by visiting Taiwan earlier this month, sparking unprecedented air and sea drills that raised the prospect of conflict.
The five-member delegation, led by Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts, will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and attend a banquet hosted by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu during the visit, according to Taiwan's foreign ministry.
They will discuss "US-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, climate change, and other significant issues of mutual interest", the American Institute in Taiwan said in a statement.
Taiwan hailed the delegation's visit as another sign of warm ties between Taipei and Washington.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its sincere welcome (to the delegation)," the ministry said in a statement Sunday.
"As China is continuing to escalate tensions in the region, the US Congress has again organized a heavyweight delegation to visit Taiwan, showing a friendship that is not afraid of China's threats and intimidation, and highlighting the US' strong support towards Taiwan."
The other members of the delegation are Democratic members John Garamendi and Alan Lowenthal of California, Don Beyer of Virginia and Republic representative Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen from American Samoa, according to the institute.
China views Taiwan as its own territory to be taken one day, by force if necessary. For a week after Pelosi's visit, it sent warships, missiles and jets into the waters and skies around the island.
Beijing has raged about the trip by Pelosi, who was the highest-ranking elected American official to visit Taiwan in decades.
Taiwan has accused China of using her visit as an excuse to kickstart drills that would allow it to rehearse for an invasion.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
The documents scandal makes it more likely
US congressional delegation arrives in Taiwan on heels of Pelosi visit
Electrical fire kills 41 in Cairo Coptic church
A rescue worker operates on the site of a retail market in the Armenian capital
Ukraine targets Russian soldiers at Zaporizhzhia N’ power plant
Afghan women hold placards as they march and shout slogans
US lawmakers pass landmark climate, health plan in big win for Biden
Sri Lanka allows entry for controversial Chinese ship


Latest News
Modi: India aims to become developed nation in 25 yrs
Fire at Chawkbazar polythene factory, 10 units working
PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
No one wins match where two coaches shown red
Siblings electrocuted while hoisting flag on mourning day
76th Independence Day of India celebrated in Dhaka
Man killed as auto-rickshaw overturns in Narayanganj
Dhaka-M'singh route train services resume after 11hrs
Drug peddler held with liquor in Joypurhat
Bus helper electrocuted in Barishal
Most Read News
Ukraine war diverts attention from hunger: Pope
Rushdie off ventilator, able to talk
North Korea criticises UN chief over denuclearisation call
Scars of War
Sunak: Rushdie attack a 'wake-up call' on Iran
Salman Rushdie suspected attacker charged with attempted murder
Electrical fire kills 41 in Cairo Coptic church
Jubo League member found dead in Natore
LGED Chief Engineer Sheikh Mohammad Mohsin
Taiwan: A bone of contention
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft