Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 August, 2022, 1:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ten Hag given baptism of fire to Man Utd's new reality

Published : Monday, 15 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 281

MANCHESTER, AUG 14: Erik ten Hag expressed his surprise at seeing Manchester United capitulate to a 4-0 defeat at Brentford that leaves the Red Devils bottom of the Premier League for the first time in 30 years.
But after just two games in charge, the Dutchman is getting a crash course in United's new reality.
The 20-time English champions have now lost seven consecutive away league games for the first time since 1936.
That run included similar thrashings at Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton. Indeed United have conceded four or more goals seven times in the Premier League since the start of last season.
Any hope of a new dawn under the former Ajax boss has been blown apart by the same failings on and off the pitch that have persisted during a decade of decline at Old Trafford.
Ten Hag's predecessor Ralf Rangnick signed off from his miserable caretaker spell last season by stating the United squad needed "open heart surgery" and up to 10 new players after labouring to a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League.
Two games into the new season, only three new faces have arrived in the form of Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen.
The United squad is arguably even weaker than last season with Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata having left for free, while goalkeeper Dean Henderson has joined Nottingham Forest on loan.
United's transfer window has instead been dominated by two moves that have not happened.
Despite Barcelona's desperation to sell, Frenkie de Jong has resisted the chance to reunite with his former Ajax boss.
Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is keen to cut short his second spell at Old Trafford but cannot find a Champions League contender willing to pay up for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.
The club's owners, the American Glazer family, are again at the forefront of the fans' fury.
Protests ahead of the 2-1 home defeat to Brighton last weekend forced the club shop to be closed before kick-off.
More demonstrations are planned for United's next match at home to Liverpool, a fixture that was postponed in May 2021 when supporters stormed the Old Trafford pitch in protest at plans for a European Super League.
"The time has come for the Glazer family to sell the football club," said former United captain Gary Neville.
"The people above him should have known that was an unacceptable situation to hand Erik ten Hag that squad."
The lack of a coordinated transfer strategy at the club was exposed this week as United reportedly pulled out of a move for 33-year-old Bologna forward Marko Arnautovic due to a fan backlash.
Interest in another target, Adrien Rabiot, was heavily criticised by former United midfielder Lou Macari on the club's own in-house television channel.
All the while Ten Hag is left to turn around a sinking ship with the squad he largely inherited.
"I asked them to play with belief and take responsibility for your performance and that is what we didn't do," he said.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ten Hag given baptism of fire to Man Utd's new reality
Neymar scores brace, Mbappe on target in PSG victory
Brazil's Haddad Maia to face Halep for Canadian WTA title
South Africa's Olivier out of England series
New-look Barca frustrated by Rayo in season opener
Shakib returns to cricket after another controversial episode
New Zealand bowler Henry ruled out of West Indies tour
Unofficial Test series between Bangladesh A, West Indies A ends in draw


Latest News
Modi: India aims to become developed nation in 25 yrs
Fire at Chawkbazar polythene factory, 10 units working
PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
No one wins match where two coaches shown red
Siblings electrocuted while hoisting flag on mourning day
76th Independence Day of India celebrated in Dhaka
Man killed as auto-rickshaw overturns in Narayanganj
Dhaka-M'singh route train services resume after 11hrs
Drug peddler held with liquor in Joypurhat
Bus helper electrocuted in Barishal
Most Read News
Ukraine war diverts attention from hunger: Pope
Rushdie off ventilator, able to talk
North Korea criticises UN chief over denuclearisation call
Scars of War
Sunak: Rushdie attack a 'wake-up call' on Iran
Salman Rushdie suspected attacker charged with attempted murder
Electrical fire kills 41 in Cairo Coptic church
Jubo League member found dead in Natore
LGED Chief Engineer Sheikh Mohammad Mohsin
Taiwan: A bone of contention
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft