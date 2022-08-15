South Africa's Olivier out of England series

LONDON, AUG 14: South Africa suffered a setback just days before their Test series against England when fast bowler Duanne Olivier was ruled out of the entire campaign with a hip injury.

The 30-year-old sustained the injury during this week's four-day tour match against the second-string England Lions in Canterbury and Olivier, a veteran of 15 Tests, is now returning home.

"Duanne presented with significant discomfort involving his right hip flexor muscle at the close of play on day three of the four-day tour match," said Proteas team doctor Hashendra Ramjee in a Cricket South Africa statement issued Sunday.

"After clinical assessment, he was referred for an MRI scan which revealed a grade two tear involving the right pectineus muscle.

"Due to the extent of the injury, he has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against England and will return home where he will commence his rehabilitation with the Gauteng Central Lions medical team."

South Africa have not named a replacement for Olivier, with fellow quicks Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje already in their squad.

The first Test at Lord's is scheduled to start on Wednesday. -AFP















