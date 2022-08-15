Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 August, 2022, 1:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

South Africa's Olivier out of England series

Published : Monday, 15 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 268

LONDON, AUG 14: South Africa suffered a setback just days before their Test series against England when fast bowler Duanne Olivier was ruled out of the entire campaign with a hip injury.
The 30-year-old sustained the injury during this week's four-day tour match against the second-string England Lions in Canterbury and Olivier, a veteran of 15 Tests, is now returning home.
"Duanne presented with significant discomfort involving his right hip flexor muscle at the close of play on day three of the four-day tour match," said Proteas team doctor Hashendra Ramjee in a Cricket South Africa statement issued Sunday.
"After clinical assessment, he was referred for an MRI scan which revealed a grade two tear involving the right pectineus muscle.
"Due to the extent of the injury, he has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against England and will return home where he will commence his rehabilitation with the Gauteng Central Lions medical team."
South Africa have not named a replacement for Olivier, with fellow quicks Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje already in their squad.
The first Test at Lord's is scheduled to start on Wednesday.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ten Hag given baptism of fire to Man Utd's new reality
Neymar scores brace, Mbappe on target in PSG victory
Brazil's Haddad Maia to face Halep for Canadian WTA title
South Africa's Olivier out of England series
New-look Barca frustrated by Rayo in season opener
Shakib returns to cricket after another controversial episode
New Zealand bowler Henry ruled out of West Indies tour
Unofficial Test series between Bangladesh A, West Indies A ends in draw


Latest News
Modi: India aims to become developed nation in 25 yrs
Fire at Chawkbazar polythene factory, 10 units working
PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
No one wins match where two coaches shown red
Siblings electrocuted while hoisting flag on mourning day
76th Independence Day of India celebrated in Dhaka
Man killed as auto-rickshaw overturns in Narayanganj
Dhaka-M'singh route train services resume after 11hrs
Drug peddler held with liquor in Joypurhat
Bus helper electrocuted in Barishal
Most Read News
Ukraine war diverts attention from hunger: Pope
Rushdie off ventilator, able to talk
North Korea criticises UN chief over denuclearisation call
Scars of War
Sunak: Rushdie attack a 'wake-up call' on Iran
Salman Rushdie suspected attacker charged with attempted murder
Electrical fire kills 41 in Cairo Coptic church
Jubo League member found dead in Natore
LGED Chief Engineer Sheikh Mohammad Mohsin
Taiwan: A bone of contention
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft