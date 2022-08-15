Video
Unofficial Test series between Bangladesh A, West Indies A ends in draw

Published : Monday, 15 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 291

A moment of the match between Bangladesh A and hosts West Indies A at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet in St Lucia. photo:: screenshot

A moment of the match between Bangladesh A and hosts West Indies A at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet in St Lucia. photo:: screenshot

The two-match four-day series between Bangladesh A and hosts West Indies A ended in a draw after the second match was drawn at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet in St Lucia.
The first game also ended in a draw after the resistance of skipper Mohammad Mithun.
In the rain-hit second game, Saif Hasan was a shinning spot for Bangladesh as he scored 146 to help the side pile up 300-9 (declared).
The second best was 33 by wicket-keeper Jaker Ali and it demonstrated the fact that how one-man show was the Bangladeshi innings after West Indies A team asked the second string Bangladesh to bat first.
Opener Shadman Islam made 25 while Mahmudul Hasan Joy continued his poor form to be out on 17.
Saif played 348 balls for his knock in the pitch that assisted the bowlers. He struck 13 fours and four sixes in his mega innings.
Anderson Phillip and Colin Archibald took three wickets apiece for West Indies A while Yannic Cariah picked up two wickets.
West Indies A were 227-5 as the umpires called it a day on Day four which was the final day of the match. Tagenarine Chanderpaul, the son of West Indies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul was the top-scorer for the side with 109. Alick Athanaze was the other notable contributor with 82.
Offspinner Nayeem Hasan snapped up 3-69 while pacer Mrittunjoy Chowdhury claimed 2-38.
The two teams next will play a three-match one-day series, which are slated for August 16, 18 and 20. All of the matches will played hosted by the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St Lucia.     -BSS


