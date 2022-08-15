

Ebadot called up as Sabbir back for Tigers Asia Cup squad

Senior player Mushfiqur Rahim and all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin were also back in the squad, led by Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh had missed the initial deadline for naming the squad, as the board was in trouble with Shakib's sponsorship issue with Betwinner News, a sister concern of betting company Betwinner.

After Shakib cancelled the deal with Betwinner following BCB's pressure, the board named him captain until T20 World Cup.

"We have had elaborate discussion with the captain regarding the team since we are not good enough for T20 cricket," chief selectors Minhajul Abedin Nannu said on Saturday.

"Considering all facets, we have formed this team. We didn't do well in Zimbabwe but we are hopeful that this team will do well in Asia Cup," he added.

To fine tune the team for the World Cup, Bangladesh will get two tournaments-Asia Cup which will be held as T20 format and a tri-nation series in New Zealand, also involving Pakistan.

Bangladesh will be one of six teams contesting the main round of the Asia Cup, along with India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and a qualifier. The identity of the qualifier will be known via a qualifying tournament that starts on August 20.

Abedin said they included Sabbir, who last played a T20 game in September in 2019 against Afghanistan, in a bid to bolster their middle order.

He said Sabbir's inclusion didn't come overnight or the failure of other players, rather his performance forced his way back to the side.

"Sabbir is an experienced player. He had an international exposure and he did well in domestic circuit. Since some of our players are injured, we need to bolster our middle order, so we thought Sabbir will fit according to our plan," Abedin remarked.

"Sabbir played well in Dhaka Premier League and then he was in nursing with Bangladesh Tigers and in Bangladesh A team. So he had the required experience and exposure and we are hopeful that he will do well using his experience," he added.

He further said that Ebadot was called up in T20 format due to his last BPL performance.

"Ebadot though is a Test regular, he played well in limited over cricket. He had also done well in the last BPL, so we gave him a chance to show his credential in white ball cricket," Abdein remarked.

The inclusion of Mushfiqur and Saifuddin were expected indeed. Mushfiqur played his last T20 game this year against Afghanistan and then he skipped West Indies series due to performing Hajj. He was rested in Zimbabwe series. Saifuddin however was out of national fold after the 2021 T20 World Cup following his recurring back injury. He this time proved his fitness.

The selectors also kept Nurul Hasan Sohan in the team despite having a stitch following a surgery on his finger.

"Sohan's stitch will be taken away on August 21 and we expect that he will feel okay. That's why he is kept in the team," Abdein informed.

The selectors however still back Mahmudullah Riyad and kept him in the squad despite his prolonged lean batting patch.



Bangladesh Squad for Asia Cup:

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain , Parvez Hossain Emon. -BSS











Test regular Ebadot Hossain earned a maiden call while Sabbir Rahman who last played for national team three years ago was back in the fold as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup, to be played in the UAE from August 27.Senior player Mushfiqur Rahim and all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin were also back in the squad, led by Shakib Al Hasan.Bangladesh had missed the initial deadline for naming the squad, as the board was in trouble with Shakib's sponsorship issue with Betwinner News, a sister concern of betting company Betwinner.After Shakib cancelled the deal with Betwinner following BCB's pressure, the board named him captain until T20 World Cup."We have had elaborate discussion with the captain regarding the team since we are not good enough for T20 cricket," chief selectors Minhajul Abedin Nannu said on Saturday."Considering all facets, we have formed this team. We didn't do well in Zimbabwe but we are hopeful that this team will do well in Asia Cup," he added.To fine tune the team for the World Cup, Bangladesh will get two tournaments-Asia Cup which will be held as T20 format and a tri-nation series in New Zealand, also involving Pakistan.Bangladesh will be one of six teams contesting the main round of the Asia Cup, along with India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and a qualifier. The identity of the qualifier will be known via a qualifying tournament that starts on August 20.Abedin said they included Sabbir, who last played a T20 game in September in 2019 against Afghanistan, in a bid to bolster their middle order.He said Sabbir's inclusion didn't come overnight or the failure of other players, rather his performance forced his way back to the side."Sabbir is an experienced player. He had an international exposure and he did well in domestic circuit. Since some of our players are injured, we need to bolster our middle order, so we thought Sabbir will fit according to our plan," Abedin remarked."Sabbir played well in Dhaka Premier League and then he was in nursing with Bangladesh Tigers and in Bangladesh A team. So he had the required experience and exposure and we are hopeful that he will do well using his experience," he added.He further said that Ebadot was called up in T20 format due to his last BPL performance."Ebadot though is a Test regular, he played well in limited over cricket. He had also done well in the last BPL, so we gave him a chance to show his credential in white ball cricket," Abdein remarked.The inclusion of Mushfiqur and Saifuddin were expected indeed. Mushfiqur played his last T20 game this year against Afghanistan and then he skipped West Indies series due to performing Hajj. He was rested in Zimbabwe series. Saifuddin however was out of national fold after the 2021 T20 World Cup following his recurring back injury. He this time proved his fitness.The selectors also kept Nurul Hasan Sohan in the team despite having a stitch following a surgery on his finger."Sohan's stitch will be taken away on August 21 and we expect that he will feel okay. That's why he is kept in the team," Abdein informed.The selectors however still back Mahmudullah Riyad and kept him in the squad despite his prolonged lean batting patch.Bangladesh Squad for Asia Cup:Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain , Parvez Hossain Emon. -BSS