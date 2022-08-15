Video
Home Back Page

Khaleda turns 77

BNP to hold Doa Mahfil tomorrow

Published : Monday, 15 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 310
Staff Correspondent

BNP has announced to hold Doa Mahfil across the country to pray for the wellbeing of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia on Tuesday.
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, announced the programme on Sunday at a press conference at the BNP central office in Nayapaltan in the capital.
He said, "On Tuesday (August 16) BNP will hold Doa Mahfil around the country marking the 77th birthday of Khaleda Zia. We will also pray for her quick recovery from illness and the forgiveness of those who were killed in the ongoing democratic movement."
The programme will be held at the metropolitan, district, upazila and thana levels across the country.
Highlighting Khaleda Zia's leadership role in the democratic movement, Rizvi said, "National leader Khaleda Zia struggled for politics and people, she is an embodiment to the democratic people of this country."
Senior Joint Secretary General of BNP said, "The government has illegally imprisoned Khaleda Zia so we demand her unconditional release."
The BNP leader said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina imprisoned Khaleda Zia out of fear."



