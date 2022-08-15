Little progress in bringing back Bangabandhu killers

Despite the lapse of more than 13 years since the completion of the Supreme Court's trial proceedings of our history's most tragic assassination, five self-confessed killers could not be brought back to the country for execution of the verdict.

The five fugitives are Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Shariful Haque Dalim, Nur Chowdhury, Rashed Chowdhury and Moslehuddin Khan. All of them were awarded death penalty by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court after completion of all legal procedures. But, the government could not able to bring them back to the country for execution.

According to National Central Bureau (Interpol) of the Police Headquarters, whereabouts of two of the five convicted killers have been confirmed.

It is known that Nur Chowdhury is in Canada and Rashed Chowdhury in the USA, but the government has no specific idea on the whereabouts of the three others.

The Interpol issued a red notice regarding Nur Chowdhury on August 31 in 2009, which was extended for five years on March 25 in 2019. Similarly, a red notice was issued about Rashed Chowdhury on January 7 in 2009, which was extended on July 26 in 2018 for five years.

About Dalim, the government is thinking that he is probably hiding either in Pakistan or in Libya. A red notice issued for him was extended on January 27 in 2019.









According to the sources of National Central Bureau (Interpol) of the Police Headquarters, the government suspected that Khandaker Abdur Rashid is perhaps in Libya or Zimbabwe and there is an ongoing red notice about him, which was extended on March 25 in 2019 for five years.

Mosleh Uddin might also be in Pakistan, authorities think. Interpol extended an ongoing red notice about him on December 4 in 2018.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led government had taken a crucial step in ensuring justice by executing convicted killer Abdul Majed within the Mujib Borsho.

Abdul Majed, who had long been hiding abroad, was hanged on April 12 in 2020 while five other convicts -- Syed Farooq Rahman, Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, Bazlul Huda, AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed and Mohiuddin Ahmed -- were executed on January 28 in 2010.

Convicted killer Aziz Pasha died in Zimbabwe in 2001.

On November 19 in 2009, the Supreme Court upheld a High Court verdict, confirming capital punishment of 12 people, including the five, for killing the Father of the Nation and most of his family members on August 15 in 1975.

Law Minister Anisul Huq said the government is trying to bring back the killers into the country for their execution.

"Our efforts will continue until the killers of Bangabandhu are brought back. Due to the presence of other governments except the Awami League government, many problems have to be faced to bring back the murderers of Bangabandhu," the Law Minister said.

However, the government solved these problems one by one and many years have already passed to solve these problems. That is why they cannot be brought back soon, the Law Minister noted.











