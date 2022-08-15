Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 August, 2022, 1:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Little progress in bringing back Bangabandhu killers

Published : Monday, 15 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 293
Muhammad Yeasin

Despite the lapse of more than 13 years since the completion of the Supreme Court's trial proceedings of our history's most tragic assassination, five self-confessed killers could not be brought back to the country for execution of the verdict.
The five fugitives are Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Shariful Haque Dalim, Nur Chowdhury, Rashed Chowdhury and Moslehuddin Khan. All of them were awarded death penalty by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court after completion of all legal procedures. But, the government could not able to bring them back to the country for execution.
According to National Central Bureau (Interpol) of the Police Headquarters, whereabouts of two of the five convicted killers have been confirmed.
It is known that Nur Chowdhury is in Canada and Rashed Chowdhury in the USA, but the government has no specific idea on the whereabouts of the three others.
The Interpol issued a red notice regarding Nur Chowdhury on August 31 in 2009, which was extended for five years on March 25 in 2019. Similarly, a red notice was issued about Rashed Chowdhury on January 7 in 2009, which was extended on July 26 in 2018 for five years.
About Dalim, the government is thinking that he is probably hiding either in Pakistan or in Libya. A red notice issued for him was extended on January 27 in 2019.




According to the sources of National Central Bureau (Interpol) of the Police Headquarters, the government suspected that Khandaker Abdur Rashid is perhaps in Libya or Zimbabwe and there is an ongoing red notice about him, which was extended on March 25 in 2019 for five years.
Mosleh Uddin might also be in Pakistan, authorities think. Interpol extended an ongoing red notice about him on December 4 in 2018.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led government had taken a crucial step in ensuring justice by executing convicted killer Abdul Majed within the Mujib Borsho.
Abdul Majed, who had long been hiding abroad, was hanged on April 12 in 2020 while five other convicts -- Syed Farooq Rahman, Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, Bazlul Huda, AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed and Mohiuddin Ahmed -- were executed on January 28 in 2010.
Convicted killer Aziz Pasha died in Zimbabwe in 2001.
On November 19 in 2009, the Supreme Court upheld a High Court verdict, confirming capital punishment of 12 people, including the five, for killing the Father of the Nation and most of his family members on August 15 in 1975.
Law Minister Anisul Huq said the government is trying to bring back the killers into the country for their execution.
"Our efforts will continue until the killers of Bangabandhu are brought back. Due to the presence of other governments except the Awami League government, many problems have to be faced to bring back the murderers of Bangabandhu," the Law Minister said.
However, the government solved these problems one by one and many years have already passed to solve these problems. That is why they cannot be brought back soon, the Law Minister noted.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Khaleda turns 77
Little progress in bringing back Bangabandhu killers
Nanak, Nasim urge BNP to shun path of anarchy
Fakhrul terms FM’s comment about people living in heaven a cruel joke
Coastal areas of Lakshmipur inundated by tidal water
We’ve to reduce child mortality rate for achieving SDG: Zahid
15 die, 8,882 infected in last 2 months
Hill cutters gobble up 120 Ctg hills in 40 yrs


Latest News
Modi: India aims to become developed nation in 25 yrs
Fire at Chawkbazar polythene factory, 10 units working
PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
No one wins match where two coaches shown red
Siblings electrocuted while hoisting flag on mourning day
76th Independence Day of India celebrated in Dhaka
Man killed as auto-rickshaw overturns in Narayanganj
Dhaka-M'singh route train services resume after 11hrs
Drug peddler held with liquor in Joypurhat
Bus helper electrocuted in Barishal
Most Read News
Ukraine war diverts attention from hunger: Pope
Rushdie off ventilator, able to talk
North Korea criticises UN chief over denuclearisation call
Scars of War
Sunak: Rushdie attack a 'wake-up call' on Iran
Salman Rushdie suspected attacker charged with attempted murder
Electrical fire kills 41 in Cairo Coptic church
Jubo League member found dead in Natore
LGED Chief Engineer Sheikh Mohammad Mohsin
Taiwan: A bone of contention
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft