4 killed in road accidents in 2 districts

At least four people were killed and another one was injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka and Naogaon on Saturday.

In Dhaka city, two persons were killed when a running truck hit a parked one from behind in the capital's Shyamoli early Saturday.

The deceased were Md Rony, helper of the parked truck; and Raju, driver of another one which hit the parked one. Another one was also injured in the accident.

It was learnt that helper Rony was repairing his truck parking it in the area at an early hours. Suddenly, a running truck hit the standing one and Rony got stuck under it.

Critically injured Rony was rushed to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead at about 8:00am. The body was kept at the hospital morgue.

Meanwhile, the driver of the running truck was also critically injured was taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital. He was, later, also declared dead.

Our Naogaon Correspondet added that a husband and his wife were killed in a road accident at Mohadebpur upazila in Naogaon district on Saturday morn