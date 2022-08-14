Commission to identify Bangabandhu killers likely by year end: Minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Saturday said the outline of forming commission has been prepared to find out the conspirators, who were involved in the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members on the fateful night of August 15 in 1975.

The Minister also informed that the commission may be launched by the end of this year.

The Law Minister made the disclosure responding to the reporters' questions after attending a workshop as chief guest in the city.

The workshop organized by the Ministry of Labour and Employment at the Intercontinental Hotel

under the title 'Establish Pilot Process to Classify Cases in Consultation with the Judges of the Labour Courts with a View to Addressing Backlogs of Cases.'

Taking the decision of forming commission and its functioning is an important issue. But, Covid situation will not go away. People are realizing the global situation. Now some decisions have to be taken regarding the economy as well. Surely the steps being taken in the current situation are very important; the Minister said adding that because of this situation, the dialogue that needs to be had with policymakers about the Commission's outline has not taken place.

However, the Minister hoped to hold these talks within a few days and launch the commission by the end of this year.

He also said that this commission would be formed to inform the new and future generations about the tainted efforts that were made to change the future of Bangladesh in 1975, who were involved in the brutal killings.

In response to the question about how the commission will be, the Law Minister said that he will have to talk to the Prime Minister about it and for its finalisation.

In response to another query, the Law Minister said the government is looking at the 21st August grenade attack case very seriously as the lower court has completed its trial proceedings after 14 years. Now it will be heard in the High Court to complete legal procedure, he noted.

Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment Dr Salina Akhter presided over the workshop while State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian, Labour Appellate Tribunal Chairman Justice Md Farooq, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, Law Secretary Golam Sarwar and ILO Bangladesh Country Director Tumo Potiaynen also addressed the programme, among others.









