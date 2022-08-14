Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 August, 2022, 11:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Commission to identify Bangabandhu killers likely by year end: Minister

Published : Sunday, 14 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244
Staff Correspondent

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Saturday said the outline of forming commission has been prepared to find out the conspirators, who were involved in the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members on the fateful night of August 15 in 1975.
The Minister also informed that the commission may be launched by the end of this year.
The Law Minister made the disclosure responding to the reporters' questions after attending a workshop as chief guest in the city.
The workshop organized by the Ministry of Labour and Employment at the Intercontinental Hotel
under the title 'Establish Pilot Process to Classify Cases in Consultation with the Judges of the Labour Courts with a View to Addressing Backlogs of Cases.'
Taking the decision of forming commission and its functioning is an important issue. But, Covid situation will not go away. People are realizing the global situation. Now some decisions have to be taken regarding the economy as well. Surely the steps being taken in the current situation are very important; the Minister said adding that because of this situation, the dialogue that needs to be had with policymakers about the Commission's outline has not taken place.
However, the Minister hoped to hold these talks within a few days and launch the commission by the end of this year.
He also said that this commission would be formed to inform the new and future generations about the tainted efforts that were made to change the future of Bangladesh in 1975, who were involved in the brutal killings.
In response to the question about how the commission will be, the Law Minister said that he will have to talk to the Prime Minister about it and for its finalisation.
In response to another query, the Law Minister said the government is looking at the 21st August grenade attack case very seriously as the lower court has completed its trial proceedings after 14 years. Now it will be heard in the High Court to complete legal procedure, he noted.
Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment Dr Salina Akhter presided over the workshop while State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian, Labour Appellate Tribunal Chairman Justice Md Farooq, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, Law Secretary Golam Sarwar and ILO Bangladesh Country Director Tumo Potiaynen also addressed the programme, among others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4 killed in road accidents in 2 districts
Commission to identify Bangabandhu killers likely by year end: Minister
Michelle to raise extrajudicial killings, disappearance, freedom of speech issues: UN
Efforts by some to showcase visit of UNHCHR chief to put pressure on govt rejected  
Thrust on exploring alternative energy sources
Duration of load-shedding getting longer countrywide
Whose interest does fuel price hike serve?
An egg costs Tk 14, a kg of green chilli Tk 350


Latest News
Natore college teacher, who married student, found dead
College principal killed in Sylhet road crash
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet arrives Dhaka
Bus strike on Sylhet-M’singh route creates suffering for commuters
Father, son killed in motorcycles collision in Naogaon
Rushdie off ventilator, able to talk
North Korea criticises UN chief over denuclearisation call
Neymar scores brace, Mbappe on target in PSG victory
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Foreigners flock to Canada for monkeypox vaccine
Most Read News
Salman Rushdie on ventilator; attacker arrested
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
Stabbing of Rushdie thrusts a tranquil literary retreat into mayhem
11 secret documents seized by FBI during raid at Trump's home
Gunman kills 11 after family dispute in Montenegro
Climate risks dwarf Europe's energy crisis, space chief warns
Anne Heche remains on life support for donor evaluation
Govt mulls 2-day weekend in educational institutions: Dipu
Boost employment opportunities
Women face sexual harassment, men account hacking on social media
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft