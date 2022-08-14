Efforts by some to showcase visit of UNHCHR chief to put pressure on govt rejected  

The government has strongly rejected what it says some visible "politically motivated efforts" of some corners to mislead the people by showcasing the upcoming visit of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet as an occasion to "put undue pressure" on the government, a Foreign Ministry release said on Saturday.

Michelle Bachelet is scheduled to visit Bangladesh from August 14 to 17 and the government warmly welcomes this first ever visit of any UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"The government firmly believes that politicization of the human rights agenda never helps in promoting and protecting human rights of the people; and therefore, sincere dialogue and cooperation is the pathway," said the government on Saturday adding that Bangladesh hoped to benefit from an objective appreciation of the High Commissioner regarding the achievements of the country, despite challenges.

Bangladesh is promoting basic human rights like right to food, right to accommodation, right to development etc. for the people, it mentioned.

"No one is getting killed either in shopping malls, schools or worship places in Bangladesh," MoFA said.

Indeed, the government says, Bangladesh as a responsible and responsive Member State of the UN, looks forward to having a constructive dialogue with the High Commissioner for the promotion and protection of human rights, with the view to continue and further enhance ongoing close engagement and cooperation of Bangladesh with the UN Human Rights mechanism.

"The top executive of the UN Human Rights body will also have the opportunity to interact with the forcibly displaced Rohingya people during her trip to Cox's Bazar, through which she would be equipped with concrete information to press hard the agenda for the repatriation of the Rohingyas to their ancestral homeland - Rakhine State of Myanmar," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bangladesh has been closely working with the UN in the field of human rights; and this visit would be an important occasion to highlight Bangladesh's national perspective and the government's sincere efforts to protect and promote human rights of the people, including through updating domestic legal framework, creating awareness and sensitizing the implementing agencies, MoFA said.

This is indeed important that the national context, in particular the economic development amidst the pandemic and other evolving crises, the maintenance of peace and security of the people, and constraints like the Rohingya crisis and the adverse effect of climate change, are taken into due consideration in assessing the human rights situation of the country, it said.

The visiting UN High Commissioner remains well aware of the plethora of achievements of Bangladesh in the human rights domain, including through the treaty-body reporting as well as through other mechanisms, the government says.

Apart from her meetings with the Cabinet Members of the government, she will interact with the National Human Rights Commission, youth representatives, CSO leaders and the academia during her tour in Dhaka.

She would also pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on August 15.

Bangladesh strongly hopes that the Chief of UN human rights mechanism would witness by herself how the country is doing miracles to keep on track their development journey; integrating human rights into it.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, no one in the country has died of starvation, said the government.

"Bangladesh, a country of 165 million, could afford to provide almost a million homes to the homeless. Over 10 million families are receiving basic food and essential supplies under its social security protection programme," MoFA said.











