Duration of load-shedding getting longer countrywide

Though the people of Dhaka and Chattogram city have been getting supply of electricity with load-shedding for one to three hours in a day, people of other cities including Laksmipur, Noakhali, Feni, Habiganj, Mymensingh, Joypurhat, Nilphamari, Dinajpur, Rangpur, Bhola, Pirojpur, Barishal and Satkhira districts are not getting power following the schedule of the respective authorities.

According to our District Correspondents, the people of districts have been getting supply of electricity for only 10 to 12 hours. Once electricity goes, it comes back after three to four hours without giving any information to its customers.

The public suffering has become unbearable especially in the government offices, public hospitals, private clinics and educational institutions. The patients have been facing troubles to get services in the hospitals and clinics for not having electricity for doing necessary tests.

Our Correspondent from Laksmipur reports

that the civic life of local people have been interrupted due to continuous load-shedding in the district. Though the authority is supposed to allow load-shedding for only one hour in a day, power supply is being cut off four to five times every day without notice. Once electricity goes at 8:00pm, it comes back at around 11:30pm.

Due to load-shedding, most people including the students have been suffering immensely. Study of the students is being hampered. As a result, students especially those who are preparing for board examinations are facing trouble studying under candle or lantern light.

The business entities including some industries have been face difficulty in continuing their production and regular activities. Same time, intolerable heat of hot temperature also making lives miserable due to the load-shedding.

Residential Engineer of Laksmipur Power Development Board Shamim Farhad told this correspondent that against the demand of some 15mw, they are getting only 50 per cent of electricity supply in the district. As a result, they are facing huge trouble to meet up the entire demand of the district.

General Manager Jakir Hossain of Laksmipur Polli Bidyut Samity said they have been getting supply of electricity of only 70mw against its demand of 100mw in the day time while the supply is only 80mw at night. They are getting at least 35 per cent less than its demand.

Our Correspondent from Noakhali reports that the electricity supplying authority in the district is not complying with the load-shedding roaster. Instead, it is load-shedding according to their wish. As a result, people have been living in misery in the hot weather prevailing in the district.

The people of Naokhali Sadar, Begumganj, Sonaimuri, Chatkhil, Senbagh, Companyganj, Kabirhat and Subarnochar have been facing load-shedding for 15 to 16 hours every day instead of eight hours as scheduled.

According to Jakir Hossain, General Manager of Noakhali Palli Bidyut Samity, only 33 per cent of their demand for electricity is being supplied in the district from the national power grid. As a result, they are unable to maintain the roaster of load-shedding.

Our Correspondent from Feni reports the people of the district are also getting 35 to 40 per cent of electricity supply every day. As a result, they are passing miserable lives due to load-shedding for a longer duration.

Our Correspondent from Habiganj reports due to inadequate supply of electricity and use in the Tomtom garages to charge batteries, the people have been facing huge shortage of power during the day and at night. More than 1,200 Tomtoms have been consuming electricity every day in the district.

Due to shortage of electricity supply, the authority is compelled to resort to load-shedding for three to four times every day.

According to local PDB office, it's getting supply of only 60mw electricity every day against its demand of around 150mw per day. So, they are experiencing load-shedding for at least 6 to 8 hours.

Our correspondents from Mymensingh and Joypurhat report that due to lack of electricity supply, production in most of the industries including poultry farms declined by at least 35 per cent. As a result, owners of most industries and farms have been compelled to reduce their production due to inadequate supply of electricity. The entrepreneurs have been face trouble in contining operation using fuel run generators.

For this reason, the fate of some five lakh workers of the industries and farms has become uncertain.

In Joypurhat, the authority is getting supply of only 40 per cent of electricity while the supply in Mymensingh is around 60 per cent. As a result, the power supplying authorities have been facing huge trouble to meet up the demand of power supply.

Our Correspondent from Satkhira reports that public life has been unbearable in the district due to huge load-shedding. Resentment has been prevailing among the people without getting electricity supply duly.

Satkhira PDB's Residential Engineer Ziaur Rahma told this correspondent that they need some 140mw of power to meet up the demand of some 6.5 lakh subscribers. But, they are getting only 25mw to 30mw. As a result, they have to maintain load-shedding for several times.

Our Correspondent from Bhola's Charfashion reports that the people have been facing load-shedding for some eight to nine times a day despite producing some 600mw of electricity in the district. Though they are supposed to get some 106mw of electricity to meet up their demand, it's getting only 40 per cent.

Our Correspondent from Barishal reports that some 10 lakh people of the metropolitan city and people of other six upazilas have been sufferings hugely for the load-shedding due to inadequate supply of power. They are getting only 35 per cent of electricity it needs to meet up their demand.

Our Correspondent from Pirojpur reports that due to frequent load-shedding, the people of the district have been passing miserable lives. They are facing load-shedding for at least six to eight times every day.

The people of Rangpur, Dinajpur and Nilphamari and other districts are also facing similar problems due to the crisis of electricity and suffering of the people has become unbearable for the load-shedding.











