Whose interest does fuel price hike serve?

Increase in fuel price has halted production in industries, hiked transportation and essential commodity costs to all time high and paralyzed public life, especially of the farmers, as they failed to irrigate Aman cropland and failed to purchase fertilizer to grow food grains.

To justify the fuel price hike, BPC Chairman ABM Azad at a press conference said that the Tk 135 per litre octane price or Tk 114 per litre diesel price will give them (BPC) a profit of Tk 23 to Tk 25 per litre, in addition, BPC is paying Tk 20 to Tk 22 as taxes/VAT per litre.

"This statement made it clear that the cost of per litre diesel without taxes/VAT stands at Tk 90 for octane and Tk 70 for diesel, now it is very clear that the government could have given some subsidy on diesel to keep the inflation at a tolerable level, but the government wants to make the organization a profit making oneis it a business entity or a public entity," CAB Vice President and energy expert Prof Shamsul Alam questioned.

"Our government should answer these questions, If BPC's profit is a priority despite threatening our food security and causing sufferings to the poor people. Is BPC a company run for profit only? Who are BPC's profit beneficiaries," he said.

He said diesel is the most-consumed fuel in Bangladesh, accounting for 73 per cent of the country's total fuel consumption. More than 90 per cent of the transportation sector is dependent on diesel, it is said that it will hit hard public life, knowing all these issues the government raised the price of diesel and kerosene by 42.5 per cent. Who are the consumers of these two products, he asked.

For last one week our correspondents tried to find out the situation across the country especially the load-shedding situation and the situation in country's industrial areas.

"When the government introduced load-shedding (since July 7) we were continuing our production by using generators in our industries, but when the government increased fuel price by around 52 per cent it snatched all our dreams and our capacity to continue production," FBCCI Energy Director said.

Gazipur, country's biggest industrial zone, contributing around 34 per cent in country's export alone, is experiencing 8 to 10 hours load-shedding in a day, he claimed.

"Since July we were using our generators to keep production on going as we aimed at finishing the work order but when the government increased fuel price, it has halted our production..and with the inflation we can only say it is miserable to do business under such circumstances," he added.

The increase in gas price in June and the fuel price hike have an immediate negative impact on transportation, essential commodities and electricity, said the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).

The cumulative impact of the price hike of fuel will cause inflationary pressure on the economy by raising the operating cost of all energy-dependent businesses and industries, the chamber warned.

It recommended austerity in consumption and reduction in the fuel price as soon as it comes down in the international market considering its negative impact on the economy, the chamber said.

"Recurring fuel and fertilizer price hikes will directly impact the production cost of agricultural products and gradually hamper food security and inflict further misery on public lives, I hope government should review its decision as the fuel price in international market is coming down," former energy adviser Dr M Tamim said.

On Thursday, oil prices dropped to their lowest levels since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February this year as the possibility of an economic recession globally is growing. Benchmark Brent crude futures settled down 2.75 per cent at US$94.12, the lowest close since February 18, reported Reuters.

"This is a serious hit for the consumers who are already hard-pressed over soaring prices of essential items," he said. He said, "The government should have increased the petroleum prices in phases rather than giving a straight jerk to the consumers as well as to the industrial sector." he said.

Although the amount of power generation and capacity increased during the Awami League government, no effective steps were taken to extract gas locally. After the victory in maritime boundary dispute in 2014, Myanmar started gas extraction in its territorial waters in the Bay of Bengal. We couldn't even conduct exploratory operations. Those whose non-cooperation and negligence are responsible for this must be held accountable. Such a catastrophic situation in the energy sector would not have happened if we had tried to explore and extract gas locally.

"If the Bibiyana gas field faces any technical glitch then we don't know what will happen," Dr Tamim said.









